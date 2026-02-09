Latest election poll: Which party is first?

ASAL Research shared the results of its latest election poll with the public.

According to the research, as of January 2026 CHP is the leading party. CHP’s vote share was measured at 34.8% while AKP’s vote share was measured at 32.1%.

The company also listed vote changes over the past year. Compared with its December figure, CHP increased its vote share by 1 point while AKP saw a 1-point drop.

CHP reached its highest vote share recorded in the past year. Compared with the May 2023 elections, CHP increased its vote share by around 10 points while AKP’s vote share fell by 3 points.

Meanwhile, as of January, the DEM Party was in third place and MHP, close to the electoral threshold, was in fourth place.

The breakdown of the results ASAL Research found in January by party is as follows:

CHP: 34.8

AKP: 32.1

DEM Party: 8.4

MHP: 7

İYİ Party: 4.9

Zafer Party: 3.3

Yeniden Refah Party: 3

Anahtar Party: 2.7

TİP: 1.2

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Son seçim anketi: Hangi parti birinci?, published in BirGün newspaper on February 9, 2026.