Lawsuit filed against convention where Özel was elected chairman: Savaş is the complainant, Kılıçdaroğlu is the victim, İmamoğlu is the suspect

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has completed its investigation into allegations of ‘irregularities’ at the CHP's 38th Ordinary Congress, where Özgür Özel was elected CHP General Chairman, following a complaint by former Hatay Metropolitan Mayor Lütfü Savaş.

According to a report by Asuman Aranca from T24, an indictment was prepared against 12 people, including Ekrem İmamoğlu, İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Cemil Tugay, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, and CHP Erzurum Provincial Chairman Serhat Can Eş, on charges of ‘violating the political parties law.’

As in all similar indictments, the prosecutor requested that the defendants be banned from politics for the duration of their sentences.

The indictment alleged that fraud had been committed in the election and requested that the defendants be sentenced to up to three years in prison each.

Former CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was also listed as a ‘victim’ in the indictment. Former Hatay Mayor Lütfü Savaş was listed as a ‘complainant’ in the indictment.

MPS' FILES SEPARATED

In the indictment, it was stated that the file was separated on 12 May 2025 for individuals who were found to be members of the 28th term of parliament and who were accused of alleged crimes during the investigation into allegations of fraud in the elections at the convention, and that the new file was registered under the Republic Prosecutor's Office's 2025/113602 investigation number.

OTHER NAMES ALSO SEPARATED

The indictment stated that a decision to separate the files of other suspects facing allegations of crimes was also made, and that another investigation was being conducted in addition to this investigation and the indictment prepared.

KILIÇDAROĞLU IS THE VICTIM, SAVAŞ IS THE PLAINTIFF

The indictment states that Kılıçdaroğlu, who is referred to as the ‘victim,’ is Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who was the leader of the Republican People's Party during the 38th Ordinary Congress of the Republican People's Party and was a candidate for the chairmanship at the Congress. The indictment states that “a summons was served on Celal Çelik on 07.05.2025 to take his statement as the victim regarding the allegations of fraud, but he did not appear before our Prosecutor's Office to give his statement, but he did not appear before our Prosecutor's Office to give his statement.”

The indictment also stated that the complainant Lütfü Savaş “submitted a complaint to our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on 25 February 2025, which was registered under investigation number 2025/52520, and his statement was taken as a complainant in relation to his complaint. then a consolidation decision was issued, and the case was consolidated with our Prosecutor's Office's investigation file numbered 2024/5366, and Lütfü Savaş's statement was also taken as a witness in our Prosecutor's Office's investigation file numbered 2024/5366 on 25 February 2025.”

‘THEY CORRUPTED THE WILL OF THE DELEGATES‘

The indictment, evaluation of evidence, and conclusion section reads as follows:

“The complainant's complaint, witness statements, reports, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) Report, the Social Security Institution, the General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre, the Supreme Election Board, the Çankaya 4th District Election Board, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, and other institutional correspondence, CD/DVD examination records, the report of the Ankara Provincial Police Department's Financial Crimes Investigation Unit, and the entire case file;

“Acting in concert to cast votes in favour of Özel”

Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and served as the Chairman of the Board of the 38th Ordinary Congress of the Republican People's Party, organized by the suspect Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was the Chairman of the Congress, and the other suspects listed above acted in concert to persuade a portion of the congress delegates who voted at the 38th Ordinary Congress of the Republican People's Party held on 04-05 November 2023 at the Ankara Sports Hall to vote in favour of the presidential candidate Özgür Özel;

a- They gave money to some delegates, offered and promised mayoral and municipal council membership candidacy in various provinces and districts to others, placed some delegates and their relatives in jobs at CHP-affiliated municipalities and their subsidiaries, and distributed a large number of supermarket shopping cards to some delegates and their relatives,

b- They asked the delegates who voted at the congress to take photos of their votes with their mobile phones and send them to them,

c- By delaying the second round of voting in the convention hall following the results of the first round, they made false statements suggesting that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu had withdrawn his candidacy.

"They engaged in activities aimed at ensuring Özgür Özel's victory in the presidential election.”

ç- By undermining the will of the congress delegates in this manner, they engaged in activities aimed at ensuring that Özgür Özel, the candidate for the presidency, won the presidential election,

It is understood from the documents that the suspects acted together to commit the alleged crime in complicity,

It is requested on behalf of the public that the suspects be tried in your court and punished in accordance with the applicable provisions of the law for their actions, and that security measures be imposed on the suspects in accordance with Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Özel'in genel başkan seçildiği kurultaya dava: Savaş müşteki, Kılıçdaroğlu mağdur, İmamoğlu şüpheli, published in BirGün newspaper on June 3, 2025.