Lebanese capital is poisoning the valley

Gökay Başcan

Despite public objections and resistance, the ecological disaster caused by the Lebanese-owned Meyra Mining, which entered the area accompanied by law enforcement, continues. Following the explosion of the waste pond at the mine in the Kirazlıyayla neighbourhood of Yenişehir district in Bursa, both the company and the authorities remain silent. The local community, stating that no clean-up work has begun in the area, is trying to make its voice heard on social media: ‘You ignored our protests, and now you are leaving us alone with this disaster.’

FARMING IS OVER

The disaster that struck Kirazlıyayla about a week ago was practically a foregone conclusion. Meyra Madencilik, chaired by Sami Habbab, a Lebanese businessman married to Esra Topbaş from the Topbaş family, owners of the BİM Market chain and leaders of the Erenköy Community, first entered the region in 2015. In 2018, when the company sought to establish an ore enrichment plant and a waste pond next to the mine, significant resistance emerged in the region. During this resistance, led by women, the gendarmerie surrounded the area and detained citizens, while company officials were hosted by the then Governor of Bursa and the District Governor of Yenişehir. Despite years of struggle, the project was implemented with the support of the city's decision-makers and law enforcement.

In 2019, an environmental impact assessment (EIA) approved the project. Ore extracted from the mine began to be enriched at a flotation plant containing toxic chemicals and prepared for sale. Over the past six years, the plant, which enriches 1 tonne of ore per day, began using 815.5 tonnes of hazardous chemicals annually, while 895 tonnes of waste contaminated with toxic chemicals per day began to be stored in a waste pond. While the use of hazardous chemicals and the amount of waste in the region increased day by day, the landslide warning from the local community was ignored. About a week ago, the waste pond burst, and tonnes of waste contaminated with hazardous chemicals were scattered around. The company suspended its activities but took no action regarding the pollution. For a week, the pollution spread throughout the Yenişehir Valley via the Sarıyer Stream. Citizens whose water and soil have been polluted in this region, where agriculture and livestock farming are also practised, continue to wait anxiously.

***

WHAT IF THE SECOND POND HAD BEEN BUILT?

While citizens and life defenders were trying to close the existing waste pond, the company took action last year to build a second waste pond. The company initiated the EIA process, and the public participation meeting regarding the second waste pond, with a capacity of 315,000 cubic metres, was marked by the citizens' reaction. Despite the objections of the local community, who warned that the second waste dam would cause even greater disasters, the EIA process continues. It is still unclear what the company, whose first dam burst, will do with its second application.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Lübnan sermayesi vadiye zehir akıtıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 29, 2026.