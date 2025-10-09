LEFT Party announces conference resolution: United opposition is a historic responsibility

The LEFT Party published the final declaration of its 3rd Ordinary Conference held in Ankara on 4-5 October.

Emphasising that "Our responsibility at this historic turning point, where the fate of the country will be determined, is to end this one-man regime rejected by the overwhelming majority of the people," the declaration added,

The final declaration of the LEFT Party’s 3rd Ordinary Conference reads as follows:

“Under the rule of the political Islamist regime, Turkey has been driven into a process of decay and destruction in which the last gains of secularism and democracy have been eliminated, and the people’s most basic rights, from education to healthcare, have been wiped out. Young people have been pushed into hopelessness, while workers and retirees have been plunged into misery.

This reactionary regime, dragged through the quagmire of the Greater Middle East, is being reshaped in harmony with the US–Israeli-designed Middle East order, on ethnic and religious grounds.

The AKP–MHP alliance sees America’s impositions as an opportunity to maintain its own power. This order, which has made elections symbolic with the support of Trump and the US, seeks to open the path for Erdoğan’s lifelong presidency.

For this they declare anyone who stands in their way an enemy; by surrounding the opposition on all sides they try to suppress all social resistance.

While social opposition is being subdued through pressure on the CHP, the aspirations for peace and a solution to the Kurdish question are being manipulated to draw the Kurdish movement into the orbit of this new regime.

The Palace’s plan to declare the end of the Republic will fail.

The great danger of consolidating this reactionary regime will be overcome through a united opposition. The impositions of imperialism will definitely, and absolutely, be thwarted.

The entire effort of the ruling bloc is futile.

Every form of relation and alliance built around the Palace, the visas obtained from the White House, are not stronger, more rightful, or more legitimate than the will of the oppressed peoples to free themselves from this reactionary regime. The united will for struggle that has grown street by street since 19 March, the revolutionary heritage of resistance in this country, is powerful enough to overthrow this reactionary regime.

‘UNITED STRUGGLE’ EMPHASISED

At this historic turning point, our responsibility is to end the one-man regime that the overwhelming majority of people reject.

It is clear that this struggle cannot be won through an electoral process alone.

The struggle ahead goes far beyond merely replacing one person or one party with another.

A broad opposition front with diverse tendencies can only develop around the goal of ending this regime, by approaching each stage of the struggle as a referendum.

All opposition forces in the country; young and old, women and men, Alevi and Sunni, Kurdish and Turkish, all the oppressed; all social initiatives, organisations, and parties must unite in a common front to reclaim the country’s future and destiny. This united opposition is the most urgent need of today.

Because the dominant imperialist policies can only be defeated through such a united struggle.

This is the way to end the darkness that is dragging Turkey toward a regime without elections and without opposition.

‘WE WILL BUILD TOMORROW TOGETHER’

In line with this goal, the LEFT Party will work to develop and strengthen the united opposition in every field, to establish common ground among all opposition forces, organisations, parties, and social movements, and to multiply joint actions and struggles.

Alongside this broad front, turning the people’s tendencies to resist into a united force, and transforming the struggles of youth, women, and workers into an organised popular movement, are the defining goals of the coming period. In this direction, creating new grassroots-based organisations is the LEFT Party’s fundamental task.

The LEFT Party’s 3rd Ordinary Conference has become a meeting of hope and the future that has clarified the goal of ending this regime and sharpened the determination to struggle on this path.

With this hope and determination, we move forward to expand the struggle street by street, to strengthen unity and solidarity, and to end this reactionary regime by building a more equal, free, and fraternal country.

Our Conference has identified as a historic and primary responsibility the task of organising a united opposition against the attempts to transform our country into a reactionary regime based on religious and ethnic identities.

With this determination, we are moving to build a united struggle together with all opposition forces in the country; above all with youth, women, revolutionary resistance fronts, and the oppressed working millions, to defeat the reactionary regime project imposed on Turkey by the US and Israel within their new Middle East order.

Our call is a call to walk together to end the one-man regime.

Our call is a call to fight together to defeat the disastrous scenarios into which the imperialists and their reactionary–fascist allies are dragging our country.

Our call is a call for unity on the path of Turkey’s revolutionary reconstruction.

We will win and build tomorrow together.”

