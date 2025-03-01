LEFT Party: ‘Democracy is clearly not to be expected with this government’

LEFT Party, following Abdullah Öcalan's call for the PKK to lay down arms and dissolve itself, stated that the recent news was positive, but warned that the government could turn the process into an opportunity to maintain its oppressive regime. The statement reminded the trustee assignments and operations against the opposition and said, ‘It is clear that democracy is not to be expected with this government’.

‘Opposition forces must stand against the attempts of this reactionary regime to seize the future of the whole country,’ the text called for a “united struggle against the one-man regime”.

The LEFT Party statement read as follows:

‘For many years, our party has been in favour of a democratic and peaceful solution to the Kurdish problem on the basis of co-existence in the face of policies that have dragged our country into a state of war and violence. We find the recent news favourable in this regard.

On the other hand, it seems that the government will try to turn these attempts into an opportunity to maintain their oppressive regime. Opposition forces must stand against the attempts of this reactionary regime to seize the future of the whole country.

It is obvious that democracy is not to be expected with this government as it is trying to silence all groups of the society, to weaken the opposition with judicial operations and bans, and to seize local governments with trustees.

The way to win our rights and our future, our real liberation and freedom as Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni and all proletarian people, will be to fight together against the one-man regime.

On this path, to struggle all together...’

Source: SOL Parti: "Bu iktidardan demokrasi beklenmeyeceği açık"