LEFT Party: No opposition force should be a partner in the constitutional game

The LEFT Party made a statement on the new constitution discussions that have been at the centre of the debates in recent days.

‘Erdoğan and the political regime he represents do not have the legitimacy to make a new constitution,’ the statement said and addressed the opposition.

‘No opposition force should be a partner in the dirty constitutional game that will be the buttress to sustain this rotten minority power’ the LEFT Party said in a written statement.

"We are fed up with the conquistador aspirations that drag Turkey to destruction" the statement said, adding, "We object to being backed up by imperialism as domestic and national."

‘OUR COUNTRY HAS BEEN LEFT BEHIND THE TIMES’

The full statement titled ‘Shoulder Let's Change’ made by the LEFT Party is as follows:

"We live in a country decayed by 23 years of political Islamist power. From the legal system to the health system, from the education system to the economy, a process of decay and collapse makes life unlivable.

All institutions of the republic established a century ago have been disabled one by one. Cities and nature have been plundered and turned into rent-seeking areas; the health system and education have been transformed into areas that work only for profit through privatisation.

Hospitals and educational institutions were handed over to crony capital. State hospitals and public schools were handed over to anti-secular sects, while education and health services were de-qualified.

While the world is undergoing a great scientific and technological transformation, our country has fallen behind the times with imam hatip schools and the university system whose content has been emptied.

‘A COUNTRY OF UNHAPPY PEOPLE WHO BENEFIT FROM THE SYSTEM’

The political system is functioning as an authoritarian order in which only one man is decisive, the parliament is neutralised, democracy has become a show, and the separation of powers has been shelved.

Labourers who are becoming poorer and poorer in the grip of the economic crisis, pensioners who are left to die, young people whose future is taken away from them, women who are subjected to male violence and murdered every day are the daily reality of the country.

Except for a small minority in power and those who benefit from this order, the country is a country of unhappy people.

Our forests, rivers and seas are being destroyed in the grip of a greedy greed for money. Mines are being plundered.

We do not deserve a society where the social structure is gradually deteriorating, where art and culture are destroyed, where a knee-deep vulgarity gains prestige and all moral norms are held captive to money. We do not want to live in the shame of child murders and images of poverty.

‘WE WILL CHANGE THESE INJUSTICES’

We want a peaceful foreign policy that puts an end to regional wars, which are the main cause of migration that differentiates the social structure of our country. We are fed up with conquering aspirations that drag Turkey to destruction. We object to being backed up by imperialism as ‘local and national’.

We cannot accept the arrest of people with ideas on the basis of trumped-up cases or the imprisonment of people simply because of their ethnic or religious identity.

We will change all these injustices.

Let us strengthen the resistance that we have been growing together on the streets since 19 March to put an end to the power of evil!

To win our rights and freedom!

For equality! For freedom! For secularism, independence and brotherhood!

Let's organise together, let's march together!"