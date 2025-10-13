LEFT Party raised voice from Tarsus: We will not compromise, we will send them away

Politics Service

LEFT Party’s marches calling for the people’s united struggle against the regime continue across the country. After the conference it held last week, LEFT Party organised its first march in Mersin’s Tarsus district. Marching under the slogan “More unity against fascism, more struggle, more street presence and more left,” LEFT Party members criticised the Palace regime’s destructive policies and stressed the importance of common and united struggle.

WE ARE NOT COMPELLED TO LIVE UNJUSTLY

Speaking after the march, Nisan Fakı from the Tarsus district organisation said “Those gathered in this square and those who stand with us in spirit are people who work with their labour and sweat. We are the ones who will not bow our heads even for bread, honour and freedom. Today we are condemned to an unjust and unfair life.”

Fakı said “No matter how much our children work or how much effort they put in, they are condemned to a future without prospects. The children of those who rule in the palaces become millionaires before they reach their twenties, they live a life of luxury in expensive cars and enjoy an unjust life with unlimited money.” She added “We do not accept this unfair life, these inequalities and this cruelty. We call to unite our anger and revolt to free our lives and our future from the claws of the thieves.

Education has been made pay-to-access. In a system where ministers are private school owners, those without money are denied access to quality education. While public education is being dismantled step by step, they now aim to strike the final blow by removing compulsory education. From TÜSİAD to MÜSİAD all the employer clubs are trying to end compulsory education. MESEM centres started the process of child labour and by ending compulsory education they want to increase it. They want to use our children and young people to fuel their exploitation fire.

Religious orders and communities have occupied schools through Ministry of Education protocols. They are doing their utmost to end compulsory education. They want girls to be pushed out of education, to open the way to child marriage, for mixed education to be eliminated and for the wave of reaction to grow. Education is our right. We demand free and equal education for everyone. We demand secular and scientific education.”

Fakı said, and continued:

WE DO NOT ACCEPT THE SYSTEM OF EXPLOITATION

“As LEFT Party we call for the closure of all private schools. Just like education, our right to health has been destroyed. Private hospitals built like five-star hotels have become a way for some to make money. Ministers from the merchantised religious capital to AKP’s money men have grown richer from hospitals. As LEFT Party we support the nationalisation of private hospitals. As LEFT Party we fight for health to be free and equal for all citizens.

Our ports have been privatised, our forests sold, our environment destroyed. Our lands now bring misery not life, farmers can no longer produce. They are not satisfied, now they are selling the remaining assets of our country to Trump in America. As a country of enslaved workers this nation is at the service of domestic and foreign capital. We do not accept this occupation and exploitation of our land.”

WE WILL CHANGE THIS REACTIONARY REGIME

LEFT Party spokesperson Önder İşleyen said in his speech: “We walk the streets of Tarsus with our heads held high. There are those who gave us this honour; we remember with love and respect İskender Özkul, Ayhan Alan, Ali Uygur and all our friends who fought and died for the people against fascism and the fascist junta. From Maraş to Çorum, from Sivas to 10 October with massacres, through coups and assassinations a dark order has been built; from yesterday to today it has served American interests and reached this point with its reactionary and nationalist right-wing collaborators.

The AKP government, sustained by fraud deception and coercion, has led our country into deep decay. This regime heading for collapse which satisfies nobody except a handful of exploiters and imperialists is trying to stay alive by holding on to Trump. They want to open the path to lifelong rule for Erdoğan and create a king-like country without elections and without opposition.

We declare here that we will never allow the imposition of imperialism, this Trump-branded reactionary regime, to take our future hostage. As the resistors of this country and all opposition forces we will unite and send those who lead our country into disaster to the dustbin of history. Many of our friends ask us here and elsewhere questions like who will we trust and how will we change things.

WE WILL UNITE

A very valid and correct question; we will, as the oppressed of this country, regardless of religion or language and as those who share the same pains anger and hopes, unite the workers, the oppressed, the young and the old, women and men, Turks Kurds Arabs, workers and peasants.

We have no expectation from the AKP and MHP government and the thieves who have done every harm to the people. Because we know that it is impossible to reconcile the demand for a humane life with a greater greed for exploitation and to reconcile the peoples’ desire for freedom with oppression and coercion.

This country will be a country of brotherhood and peace, workers will live with dignity, young people and women will be free, our country will be independent and free again. The rule of money and exploitation will end and hospitals and schools will belong to the people. All privatised assets will be taken back. Words authority and decisions will belong to the people and the one-man rule will end for good.”

OUR LANDS ARE UNDER THREAT

LEFT Party’s Eskişehir provincial branch called for the march to be held on Saturday 18 October at 16:00 concerning the “rare earth element reserve.” The statement said “Our lands are being marketed by the government within the US-China rivalry. Our independence and our lands are under threat.”

The statement read: “We will not hand over our air our water our land and our rivers to imperialist monopolies or to a handful of local collaborator exploitative capitalists. This country has revolutionaries. This country has LEFT Party. There are honourable people who fight for our country’s independence. We are in the spirit of 1968 who drove the Sixth Fleet out of Dolmabahçe and we are in the squares.”

The statement continued: “We march against those who want to turn Eskişehir into a colonial mining city. We grow our anti-imperialist struggle against collaborators who drag our country into a swamp as agents of imperialism. We will not hand over our air our water our land or our rivers to imperialist monopolies or to a handful of local collaborator exploitative capitalists. This country has revolutionaries. This country has LEFT Party. There are honourable people who fight for our country’s independence. We stand in the spirit of 1968 who drove the Sixth Fleet out of Dolmabahçe.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti Tarsus’tan seslendi: Uzlaşmayacağız, göndereceğiz, published in BirGün newspaper on October 13, 2025.