LEFT Party's 3rd ordinary İstanbul provincial congress held: victory against one-man rule will come through unified struggle

The LEFT Party's 3rd Ordinary İstanbul Provincial Congress took place yesterday at Caferağa Sports Hall in Kadıköy. The congress emphasized that the primary issue is to defeat the one-man regime and that organizing a unified struggle across broad sections of society is essential for achieving this goal. In the elections held during the congress, İbrahim Aydın was elected as the LEFT Party İstanbul Provincial Spokesperson.

With massive participation, the congress began enthusiastically with Vedat Türkali’s poem Bekle Bizi İstanbul (Wait for Us, İstanbul).

The congress was attended by CHP, EMEP, DEM Party, TKH, EHP, Devrimci Hareket, and TÖP, among other political parties, as well as numerous labour and professional organizations, including TMMOB, Birleşik Metal İş, DİSK, KESK, TTB, Veli-Der, Eğitim Sen, and Yapı Yol Sen.

"WORKERS ARE STRUGGLING TO BRING BREAD HOME"

Speaking on behalf of the İstanbul Provincial Organization, Kardelen Özay criticized the government for condemning the people to poverty, unemployment, and darkness: "The political Islamist one-man regime exploits and impoverishes workers more and more each day. In a megacity like Istanbul, where the cost of living is skyrocketing, workers are struggling just to bring bread home."

She pointed out the growing urban poverty in İstanbul: “We live in a city where rent prices are nearly double the minimum wage, and millions of retirees and minimum wage earners are struggling to survive. The sight of people waiting in long queues for affordable food lays bare the injustice of this system.”

Özay also stated that “The education system has been handed over to reactionary foundations and the Diyanet. Even schools other than imam hatip are being imam hatipised step by step. In health, while patients are turned into customers, physicians are oppressed under the pressure of performance. We will continue our struggle against the mentality that aims to lock women at home and abrogate the Istanbul Convention. We will march together with young people struggling for freedom and equality in universities, high schools and on the streets”

At the end of her speech, Özay emphasised the united revolutionary struggle and said: “There are millions who reject this rotten system. We will stand together against anti-worker bosses, the rent-seeking system, and reactionary ideologies. We will strengthen the struggle for freedom, democracy, and secularism.”

"WE ARE ON THE PATH OF THOSE WHO RESIST"

Birleşik Metal İş Union President Özkan Atar also addressed the congress, declaring: "We are not condemned to this capitalist exploitation system. If workers, peasants, youth, and women unite and expand the struggle, nothing will remain unchanged."

He warned that limiting change to the ballot box is insufficient and stressed the need for a continuous struggle in all areas of life. Atar also invoked the legacy of Kemal Türkler, the union’s late leader, and called on: "Young people, women, students, workers, and all oppressed people to take to the streets, neighborhoods, and squares to expand the struggle together."

"CONTINUING RESISTANCE IN THE SPIRIT OF GEZI"

Aydan Adanır Usta, Secretary of the TMMOB İstanbul Coordination Board, highlighted Istanbul's critical issues, such as earthquake risks, Canal Istanbul, and rent-seeking projects. She argued that these problems are deepening due to policies dictated by the capitalist class rather than public interest.

Referring to the Gezi Resistance, Usta stated: "Gezi was one of the most honorable social resistances, where people stood up for their environment and nature. We will continue to stand by our friends imprisoned due to the Gezi trials and oppose this politically motivated judiciary." She further emphasized: "We will raise the unified struggle of social opposition."

Eğitim-Sen İstanbul Branch 5 President Ertuğrul Eroğlu also spoke at the congress, criticizing government projects like MESEM and ÇEDES, which impose Islamist policies on education. He underscored the importance of collective struggle for secular, scientific, and democratic education.

Journalist Merdan Yanardağ, who took the floor at the congress, said, “We must prevent the democratic opposition bloc from disintegrating” adding that it is critical for the future of the country that this bloc stays together. Yanardağ criticised the agreement between the SDF and the HTS, emphasising Article 6 of the agreement. He stated that Kurds in Turkey should also condemn this agreement. At the end of his speech, Yanardağ said that the decision about the future of Turkey will be made by labourers, youth, women and all segments in favour of freedom.

"DEMOCRATIC GAINS HAVE BEEN ERASED STEP BY STEP"

Speaking at the congress, LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen analyzed the current situation in Turkey and the rise of fascist regimes worldwide. He argued that one-man rule is not merely THE product of individual ambition but is also shaped by imperialist interventions. İşleyen emphasized that globally, such regimes have evolved into structures that corrupt societies, stating that they are a reflection of capitalism’s crisis and desperation.

Focusing on Turkey, İşleyen highlighted that the current government has been shaped with the support of the U.S. and imperialist forces, particularly since the early 2000s. He asserted that after the AKP came to power, the country’s democratic achievements were disregarded, and the progressive gains of the Republic were reversed.

"Turkey has entered a reactionary transformation process, not just due to Erdoğan’s ambitions but also as a result of imperialist projects. This is not merely a matter of one man’s will; it is a system shaped by imperialist designs."

"VICTORY WILL COME THROUGH UNIFIED STRUGGLE"

İşleyen continued: "Although these regimes appear powerful, history shows that unified resistance ultimately prevails. The current government in Turkey is not just Erdoğan’s rule but a system backed by global capital. This regime does not exist solely because of Erdoğan’s ego—it is also shaped by imperialist support and seeks to establish complete control over the people."

Warning against the illusion of the regime’s invincibility, he stated: "This government survives by hiding behind American power and global capital. But it has already lost significant public support and is in serious decline." He also criticized the opposition’s mistakes and complacency, arguing that true change requires active, unified resistance rather than reliance on electoral cycles.

"FRAUDULENT PATHS MUST BE AVOIDED"

Evaluating the ongoing political process, Önder İşleyen reaffirmed that the LEFT Party has always supported a peaceful resolution to the Kurdish issue and advocated for silencing arms. However, he also issued a strong warning: "There are widespread concerns regarding this process today, and these concerns are justified—we share them. The government is trying to exploit this situation as an opportunity, using the constitution to pave the way for a strengthened presidential system… They did this in 2010. We must never fall into such fraudulent traps."

Emphasizing that freedom cannot be reconciled with oppression and tyranny, İşleyen stated: "Just as it is impossible to reconcile greater repression and violence with freedom, it is also impossible to expect democracy or any benefit for this country from the gentlemen whom everyone is now lining up to praise. The American order is swallowing up our country—it has already consumed the entire region."

"WE WILL NOT SURRENDER THIS COUNTRY TO TYRANTS"

Emphasising that the system Turkey is facing today is a regime in which parliament, constitution and democratic rights are completely abolished and everything is shaped around a single man, İşleyen said: “Our struggle against imperialism and fascism will result in victory by defending the freedom and equality of all peoples.”

"WE MUST FIRST END THIS REGIME"

Emphasizing that the primary task is to fight against the current regime, Önder İşleyen stated: "To reclaim all our rights, we must first put an end to this regime. This is the priority. If the opposition does not make major mistakes, it is possible. A unified opposition is necessary for this. The collective struggle of all opposition forces—youth, women, workers, and all the oppressed—is essential."

He criticized the flawed strategy of relying solely on elections and individual candidates, stating: "Since 2010, our movement has advocated for a unified struggle. Now, if an election comes, a candidate appears, and we think we can win—that is a mistake of the past. A political movement built around an individual is never enough. A broad, collective, and active struggle must be formed. A unified struggle should be organized as a referendum that mobilizes the entire society."

İşleyen concluded with a call for solidarity: "This government tries to divide people, to turn them against one another. But we will stand together—Turks, Kurds, Alevis, Sunnis. We will unite and we will win. No matter what they do, we will not surrender this country to tyrants. We will win together."

The congress ended with the election of the new Provincial Executive Board and Disciplinary Board, with İbrahim Aydın being elected as the LEFT Party İstanbul Provincial Spokesperson.

