LEFT Party: Shoulder to shoulder against fascism!

In the statement shared on the party’s social media account, it was said, "Turkey has been placed under a fully fascist clampdown. The CHP being confronted with a trustee appointed by the Palace, accompanied by a police occupation, with great tyranny and unlawfulness, shows how frenzied the government has become, as well as how desperate, miserable and doomed to defeat it is."

Emphasising the struggle, the statement said, "Today it is not a CHP issue, nor a matter of Party A or B, or any individual. It is a matter of defending the future of the country."

The statement continued as follows: "Today, against the disaster into which AKP and MHP are dragging the country in order to maintain their power, with the Palace’s judiciary, its police, and its bought Trojan horses, our responsibility is to unite and resist without hesitation, without fear, without silence, and with courage. To end the reign of thieves, the rule of evil, by fighting together. Shoulder to shoulder against fascism!"

Source: SOL Parti: Faşizme karşı omuz omuza!