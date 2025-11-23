LEFT Party speaks out at producers' march in Uşak

BirGün EGE

The marches organised by the LEFT Party across the country continue. The LEFT Party, which has held marches in many regions in recent months against the one-man regime, also held a march in Uşak. Citizens gathered at the Producers' March, saying, ‘We are marching for bread, land, water, and our country’.

Hundreds of citizens gathered in front of the Uşak Stadium and marched to the city square. Numerous producers and democratic mass organisations participated in the march. Speaking here, LEFT Party Spokesperson Önder İşleyen said, "Today we marched with honour. We walked with our heads held high. We fought for the independence of our country, we fought for a more democratic, more equal and fraternal country. Wherever there was injustice, wherever there was unfairness, we stood up against it and did not shy away from paying the price. This march of honour, the producers have their crops in their hands. This is our honour, our clean labour and our sweat."

UNITED WE WILL WIN

"We are facing profiteers, looters, and swindling merchants,’ said İşleyen, continuing, "They sold every inch of the country, all its values. In the name of the country, in the name of the people, in the name of religion and faith, they sold the country to imperialist monopolies. They sold the people of Uşak a drop of water; those who handed Murat Mountain over to the sixth imperialist are the ones who betrayed this land. We hold our heads high. Those opposite us, however, have sold our labour and reduced those who live by their labour to begging for a pittance. They are the ones who have betrayed this country. They will walk these streets with their heads bowed. We, however, will continue to walk tall in the squares and streets. We have not surrendered this country to them, we will not surrender it, and we will defeat them by uniting.”

Responding to questions of “Who will save you?”, İşleyen said, "What will save us is this march, the united struggle of the people. We will organise to show once again that there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome by the strong arms of the people. We will not expect anything from anyone. Leave those who make speeches, those who trade in politics, alone. We will take ownership of this country by establishing production committees and production councils. We will be one, we will not separate from each other, we will not turn against each other, we will stand together with respect for our differences, and we will put an end to this one-man regime through united struggle. We will rebuild Turkey together. Today's marches here will pave the way for this country's bright future."

WE MUST STAND TOGETHER

Ali Yavuz, a producer from Akse village who joined the march, said: "Thank you for coming here and supporting the struggle. I am a producer from Akse village. The AKP's policies are pushing production, peasants and farmers further and further back every day. Producers can no longer sell their products.

Farmers are devastated, our animals are devastated. We cannot take our animals to pasture due to foot-and-mouth disease, and on top of that, we are being fined. The Agriculture Directorate is not addressing our problems; they are referring us to private veterinarians. They say, “We support producers,” but this is not true. We are all victims, and they are implementing policies that pit the people against each other. Meat is expensive because production is expensive. Therefore, we must unite and stand together."

ORGANISE TO RESIST

Mahmut Uludağ, spokesperson for the LEFT Party's Agriculture Group, said, "Corporate agriculture, built on a foundation of faith and obedience, has crushed not only producers but also consumers. This system began after 12 September and deepened with the AKP. Today, producers are told, “If you don't cultivate your land, it will be leased out.” This is the corporatisation of agriculture. The only way to resist this is to organise. We need a new agricultural model based on harmony with nature, health, and local production."

Emphasising that agriculture has been turned into a sector only accessible to capital owners, Uludağ said, "Yet farming should be possible without money." Uludağ also highlighted the water problem in the city, stating, "Uşak's water problem has been discussed for years, but no real solution is being offered. Municipalities, the State Hydraulic Works (DSİ), and the government are stalling on the issue. The root cause of Uşak's water problem is the Kışladağ Gold Mine. They use much more water than we consume. We want the municipality to withdraw the water protocol signed with the Teachers' House. We need to replan water for the people in Uşak."

NO SOLUTION ALONE

LEFT Party Uşak Provincial Spokesperson Fikri Mıdık noted the following: "The fundamental issue for everyone living in this country is democracy. We want to live like human beings. Today is the time for production, but producers are struggling to stay afloat and are suffering losses. There is no solution alone. It is impossible to emerge from this process without unity, solidarity, and organisation."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti Uşak’ta üretici yürüyüşünden seslendi: Memleketi yeniden kuralım, published in BirGün newspaper on November 23, 2025.