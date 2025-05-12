LEFT Party: The good that will come from the silencing of weapons should not be used to support evil

The LEFT Party made a statement after the PKK announced the dissolution of its organisational structure and the end of the armed struggle. The statement said that the decision to end the "armed struggle" was important and added: "However, the good that will come from the silencing of weapons should not be used to support evil that serves the survival of the government."

"WE WILL WIN BY INCREASING THE UNITED PEOPLE'S OPPOSITION"

The full statement is as follows:

"As a Party that has been advocating for the end of the war, which has caused deep wounds among the people for many years and destroyed the grounds for coexistence, we find it important that the decision to end the armed struggle announced today has been made. We hope that this decision will strengthen the will for peace and coexistence. On the other hand, the good that will come from the silencing of the weapons should not be used to support evil that serves the survival of the government. As all working people, Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni, Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni, who have suffered great pain and been condemned to poverty and misery, we will win our future by multiplying the united popular opposition that now fills the streets against the one-man regime."

Source: SOL Parti: Silahların susmasının getireceği iyilik, kötülüğe payanda yapılmamalıdır