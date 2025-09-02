LEFT Party: We call on all opposition forces to unite

In its statement on the court-appointed trusteeship for the CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairmanship, the LEFT Party described the ruling as “a new stage in the 19 March coup,” stressing that the government is trying to suppress the opposition through the judiciary.

The LEFT Party said that the AKP–MHP government is trying to reshape the opposition with the judiciary and Trojan horses, and that this process is part of building a regime that renders elections meaningless.

Calling on all democratic opposition forces, the LEFT Party said they must not become part of the “one-man regime’s” games. It declared that it will act in solidarity with CHP and continue the united struggle together with the social opposition.

The party’s statement on X read:

“The appointment of a trustee to the CHP İstanbul Provincial Administration by court order is a new stage in the 19 March coup. It is clear that AKP and MHP are seeking to design the opposition through judicial threats and manipulations, along with the betrayals of Trojan Horses, to build a regime where elections become purely symbolic. This decision is also the clearest proof that the new process, put forward as a solution and carried out through the Commission in Parliament, is nothing more than a deception to sustain their power. We call on all democratic opposition and progressive forces to stay away from the power games of the one-man regime that has lost all legitimacy, and to unite in the struggle for a truly democratic country where we will win peace, secularism and our freedoms. The LEFT Party will, as it has since 19 March, stand in solidarity with CHP against this trustee imposition and will work with all its strength to organise a united struggle of the entire social opposition against the palace regime. Everyone should know that the millions of oppressed workers, condemned to poverty and hunger and stripped of their most basic human rights, Kurds and Turks alike, will give the necessary answer to the AKP–MHP government.”

Source: SOL Parti: Tüm muhalefet güçlerini birleşmeye çağırıyoruz