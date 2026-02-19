LEFT Party: We defend secularism, democracy and freedom, and we will continue to do so

Following the launch of their ‘We Defend Secularism’ signature campaign, which drew a reaction from AKP President Erdoğan and prompted Education Minister Yusuf Tekin to say they would file a lawsuit, the LEFT Party made a statement on its social media account. The statement said, "We will continue to defend secularism, freedom and democracy against attempts to criminalise the defence of secularism, which is a provision of the Constitution, and to target it.

"The statement made by the LEFT Party reads as follows:

We defend and will continue to defend secularism, democracy and freedom.

We will continue to defend secularism, freedom and democracy against attempts to criminalise the defence of secularism, which is a provision of the Constitution, and against attempts to target it.

No one should hide behind the people's beliefs and try to divert criticism of your corrupt system elsewhere. We defend secularism so that ruthless bosses do not exploit workers' labour through the abuse of religion, so that sects do not darken the future of children, women's right to live equally and freely is not destroyed, education does not stray from reason and science, and negligence leading to deaths is not covered up with sanctimoniousness. We want a democratic and free republic, an equal and just country where all the riches belonging to this homeland can coexist.

Whatever slander you throw at us, the truth is this: the system you have established has enriched your allies while condemning millions to poverty. It has lined the pockets of a few while crushing the people under the burden of debt and interest rates. No lie of yours can hide this truth.

Now that you see you are losing, you are becoming aggressive. By following in the footsteps of the US, you want to distance the country from democracy as much as possible and bury it in a darkness where no one can raise their voice.

No matter what you do, this people will continue to defend secularism and the country. The honourable and courageous people of our country, who stand together for the future of our country, our oppressed workers, will not bow down to your pressure!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti: Laikliği, demokrasiyi, özgürlüğü savunuyoruz ve savunacağız, published in BirGün newspaper on February 19, 2026.