LEFT Party: We will not abandon our struggle for a secular, free and democratic Turkey

Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin announced that he had filed a lawsuit against the text titled ‘We Defend Secularism Together,’ signed by 168 intellectuals, including artists, academics, journalists, lawyers, educators, political party representatives, and professional association representatives.

The LEFT Party reacted to the lawsuit against the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ text, emphasising that ‘we will not give up the fight for a secular, free, democratic Turkey.’

A statement from the LEFT Party said, ‘Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin has shared with the public that he has filed a lawsuit against the signatories, citing the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration as grounds.’

The statement emphasised that ‘defending secularism is not a crime’ and stated, ‘We will continue to defend secularism, freedom and democracy against attempts to criminalise the defence of constitutionally guaranteed secularism and against the targeting of those who defend secularism.’

The LEFT Party's statement noted: ‘The real crime is the attacks and targeting of secularism carried out for days by reactionary circles affiliated with the regime, primarily Yusuf Tekin. As a party, we have also filed a criminal complaint against these individuals and institutions, with the support of nearly 200 lawyers, due to their statements polarising and inciting the public on religious grounds.’

The statement declared, ‘As the LEFT Party, we stand by the call to “Defend Secularism Together”,’ used the phrase, ‘We will not give up the struggle for a secular, free, and democratic Turkey.’