LEFT Party: We will send the one-man away together

In a written statement, the LEFT Party declared that the one-man regime had lost public support.

Titled "We Will Send the One-Man Ruler Away Together", the statement emphasised that the government is aiming to establish a dictatorship in which elections are reduced to a mere formality.

The LEFT Party also stated that the previously cautious approach to the process initiated by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call for disarmament no longer has any basis: "It is now clear that as long as this government remains in power, both peace and democracy are nothing but an illusion" the statement said.

Calling for united organisation and struggle in all areas of public life, the statement concluded with the words: "Without a doubt, the Palace regime will lose, and the people will win!"

Here is the full statement from the LEFT Party:

"The political Islamist one-man regime, now in the minority and heading step by step towards defeat, has lost the support of the people. Therefore, it is trying to sustain its rule by establishing a dictatorship in which elections are merely symbolic, built through oppression and tyranny.

‘THIS OPERATION WAS THE LAST STRAW’

The endless operations against various opposition groups and the appointment of trustees to municipalities have been implemented as part of this. The latest act of injustice was carried out against Ekrem İmamoğlu — who was preparing to announce his presidential candidacy against Erdoğan — and his colleagues. This operation was the last straw; it unleashed the simmering anger of the people.

The protests that have been spreading across the country for days are the clearest sign of how helpless and doomed to collapse the one-man regime truly is. The struggle is now rising in the hands of workers, retirees, students, women, and young people who have taken the stage to claim their destiny. The limits of bourgeois opposition have been surpassed. The rhetorical battles in party group speeches on Tuesdays, pompous speeches in parliamentary halls, personal ambitions, calculations, and internal opposition rivalries have all lost meaning.

The CHP was only able to stand against this coup process after the 31 March 2024 elections by abandoning its delusional stance on ‘normalisation’ and relying on the united power of the people and social opposition in the streets. On the other hand, the cautious approach taken by broad sections of society regarding the developments initiated by Devlet Bahçeli's call and centred around Abdullah Öcalan’s letter has now turned into deep suspicion following the civilian coup of 19 March.

‘AS LONG AS THIS GOVERNMENT LASTS, PEACE AND DEMOCRACY ARE A DREAM’

It is now evident that as long as this government remains in power, peace and democracy are merely a distant dream. The illusions that ‘the Kurdish issue is being resolved’ or that ‘peace is coming’ must not be allowed to serve as a means for prolonging this rotten regime. The constitutional traps that aim to uphold this regime and pave the way for Erdoğan’s presidency must be rejected without hesitation, and the government’s attempts to divide the opposition must be thwarted.

As the AKP-MHP criminal partnership drifts further away from its own people, it deludes itself into thinking it can sustain power by leaning on the US and Trump, by making concessions to its imperialist masters, and by serving as a prop for the new Middle East policies of the US and Israel. What they fail to reckon with is the power of the people they have driven into poverty and misery — the courage of the youth whose future they have stolen. What they underestimate is this country’s revolutionary-democratic legacy that refuses to bow to imperialism and fascism.

CALL FOR UNITED STRUGGLE

As it has done until now, the LEFT Party will continue to take the initiative and responsibility to organise a united popular opposition against political Islamist fascism in this historic moment. Against the increasing repression the government will bring through new operations, we will wage the struggle as a united fight in every field. We will expand and develop the forms of united organisation and struggle for the people’s legitimate and democratic opposition in all areas of life.

Our primary task ahead is to rid ourselves of the one-man regime. The path to achieving justice and a dignified life, to advancing democracy and freedoms, and to opening the gates of peace and unity lies here.

‘THE PEOPLE WILL WIN’

Let us build our united power step by step for the true liberation of all working people Kurds and Turks, Alevis and Sunnis. As long as this united and determined struggle of the people continues, and as long as the opposition acts together, no one will be able to defeat this people. The Palace regime will undoubtedly lose, and the people will win!"