Left-wing parties unite for peace

As the war launched by Israel, backed by imperialist powers, passed its seventh day on 13 June, violence intensified and the left-wing parties of both countries spoke with one voice against the imperialist war.

As mutual attacks intensify, the Israeli press reported that the number of wounded because of Iran''s missile attacks has risen to 271.

Early yesterday morning, Iran struck the Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva, southern Israel.

THREAT TO HAMANEY

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tehran would ‘pay a heavy price’ for Iran's attack.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Iran had committed a ‘war crime’ by striking the hospital. Katz said Iran's religious leader Ali Khamenei was responsible for the attack and said, ‘We must eliminate Khamenei.’ The Israeli army also announced the targeting of nuclear facilities in Iran, including the ‘inactive’ Arak heavy water reactor and the Natanz facility.

CALL FROM CHINA AND RUSSIA

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned Israel's air strikes against Iran during a telephone conversation yesterday and called for a de-escalation of tensions.

Meanwhile, Moscow called on Israel to immediately halt attacks on the Bushehr nuclear facility where Russian experts are working. Moscow also warned the United States once again not to get militarily involved in the Iran-Israel conflict.

ALLEGATIONS OF APPROVAL FOR ATTACK

The American Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper claimed that US President Donald Trump secretly approved an attack on Iran during a meeting with senior officials. Sources speaking to the WSJ said that Trump had postponed giving the final order to see whether Tehran would abandon its nuclear programme.

Trump denied the allegations on his social media account, saying, ‘The Wall Street Journal has no idea about my thoughts on Iran.’ Meanwhile, German media reported that the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the United Kingdom plan to hold nuclear talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Erakchi in Geneva today.

THE COMMUNIST PARTIES HAVE UNITED

The Communist Party of Iran (Tudeh) and the Communist Party of Israel (Maki) issued a joint statement that resonated around the world, calling for an end to the massacre and the war.

The joint statement read: "The crimes committed by the reactionary government of Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of US imperialism and its allies in Britain and the EU, in Gaza and the West Bank have also given the green light to the Israeli government to take new aggressive steps against other countries. Their aim is to reshape the map of the Middle East in line with the strategic objectives of US imperialism.

This is a government that has been rightly accused of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court."

THE HEGEMONY PROJECT

The statement, which said that Israel and the United States have set their sights on Iran's sovereignty after Iraq, Libya and Syria, said, ‘This imperialism and hegemony project, which deprives peoples of their right to self-determination, will not stop unless all regimes in the region are overthrown.

The statement went beyond condemning the international community and called for action to stop the spread of war in the Middle East.

THE CHANGE IS IN OUR HANDS

The Iranian Left Party issued the following statement: “Everyone knows that Israel is the aggressor. Israel has repeatedly invaded neighbouring countries, and each time its Western allies have defended its aggression as ‘legitimate self-defence’. This is unlike anything else in the world.”

Drawing attention to the democratic struggle that has been rising in recent years against the repressive Islamic regime in the country, the statement called on people not to allow ‘aggressive governments like Israel to emerge as saviours, promising you freedom while bombing our country.’

Addressing the Iranian people, the Party stated: ‘With the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement, you have brought forth a different culture; you have demonstrated a modern and free way of life, not tyranny. The only force that can make this change possible is your unity’.

THE US IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE WARS

The Iranian Workers' Party (Toufan) responded to the US's increasing military threats against Iran and its people, saying, ‘We strongly condemn any foreign intervention in Iran's internal affairs and imperialist and colonialist attitudes.’

The statement said, ‘The aggression of US imperialism to maintain its unipolar order in the Middle East will have devastating consequences for the peoples of the region and world peace.’

"The Trump administration wants to weaken and overthrow Iran in order to protect the political and economic interests of American monopolies in the Gulf region. The systematic attacks by the US against the Middle East and neighbouring countries have turned the people of the region into victims of terrorist operations. The 25 American military bases in the region are the source of tension and instability. Due to the US presence in the region and the cancer of Zionism, the people of the region have no hope for peace and stability."

THE PEOPLE ARE PAYING THE PRICE FOR IMPERIALIST INTERESTS

Ofer Cassif, a member of parliament from the Israeli Communist Party and its component, the Democratic Peace and Equality Front (HADASH), answered our questions about the war imposed on Iran and Netanyahu's aggressive policies supported by imperialists. According to Cassif, US imperialism and Israel's common interests are the main factors behind the endless wars in the Middle East. Cassif says, ‘Problems can only be solved through political solutions, and the people are beginning to understand this.’

What is the Netanyahu government, backed by imperialist support, aiming to achieve with this war?

Netanyahu is not a genius who calculated these steps. He is responsible for what happened on 7 October, and if he had been, he would have prevented it. There is no doubt that what happened is based on cooperation between the US and Israeli governments behind the scenes. In fact, Israel has been a proxy power of US imperialism for decades.

To shed light on this change in the Middle East, we must go back to the invasion of Iraq at the beginning of the 20th century. Although Netanyahu was not directly responsible at the time, he helped the administration of then-U.S. President George Bush attack Iraq. He said that peace would come to the Middle East without Saddam Hussein, but we knew and saw that the opposite was true.

BLOODSHED CONTINUES IN THE REGION

The bloodshed continued in Iraq. It then spread to Libya. The division of Sudan was also part of this. Civil war broke out in Syria, Lebanon was thrown into turmoil. There was genocide in Gaza, occupation in the West Bank, and now Iran. While the Israeli government took these steps on the ground, US imperialism is ultimately responsible.

Their goal is to bring about regime change in order to dominate the entire Middle East.

What happened on 7 October is, of course, being used by the Israeli government as an excuse to carry out plans put forward in 2017 by extreme right-wing figures such as Smothrich, which now seem to have become official, targeting the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank.

There is a consensus between the US and Israel on their interests in the region, and everything we are seeing is part of these plans.

THE WAR SERVES THEM

Did Netanyahu consolidate his power by starting this war? How does the public view this war?

The Netanyahu government was in a major political crisis before 7 October. After 7 October, with the manipulation of the media, he managed to get the opposition behind him. Then the people and the opposition began to realise that he was pursuing his own interests, not those of the Israeli people.

Netanyahu found himself in a political and economic deadlock again, and the international community began to oppose him, albeit belatedly and inadequately. His disregard for the prisoners began to draw significant criticism from the domestic public.

Now, the war he started against Iran has saved him once again. With the exception of us, the entire opposition has once again rallied behind him and is supporting his attacks on Iran. This imposed war, as in every war, is once again serving him.

THE BACKLASH WILL CONTINUE TO GROW

Part of the Israeli public has begun to realise that Netanyahu's promise to bring security to the country after 7 October was false, and that he has dragged the country into endless wars to maintain his power. As a result, the Israeli public has become increasingly polarised, and the parliament has begun to divide as disagreements have grown.

However, this took some time. As I mentioned earlier, we were the only ones opposed to this from the beginning.

Now, the majority of the public supports Netanyahu's war against Iran. However, as the destruction grows and the death toll rises in this war, the number of people opposed to Netanyahu will increase. Different segments of the public and the opposition will definitely fall into disagreement; it is only a matter of time.

Will this cycle continue in every conflict?

It is likely to continue as long as the wars continue. If the war continues, the number of victims will also increase. On the other hand, there is polarisation not only among governments but also among the people worldwide, especially in the West. In addition to support for Israel, we are seeing protests, especially among young people, against their governments' policies.

One of the aims of the Israeli government's attack on Iran was to divert attention from the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of the West Bank. Recently, Western governments, forced to speak out against this genocide due to growing public outrage, have now fallen silent on the issue, talking only about war with Iran. Palestine has been forgotten. However, as the damage increases, these governments will also begin to speak out. They should not wait for this to happen; they must take immediate action to stop both sides.

So, what will change this course of events? What should be done?

The most important factor in the current situation is what Trump will do. If Trump drags the US into war and eliminates Iran's nuclear programme, all opposition will celebrate ‘victory’ with Netanyahu. The question here is the price the Israelis will pay. The US's involvement in the war is not in the interest of any people in the region, including the Israelis.

As we have always said, no problem in the Middle East in general, and the Palestinian issue in particular, can ever be solved by military means. Only a political solution can bring peace, which is the foundation of the conflicts in the Middle East.

This includes Iran, where there is an Islamic regime for which we have no sympathy whatsoever. We cannot tolerate the dictatorship there in any way. They are not doing anything in the interests of the Iranian people, and the majority of the people do not want them. However, all these problems, difficulties and conflicts can only be ended through a political solution. As long as the occupation continues, there will be more bloodshed.

We condemn Israel's aggression, but we are also opposed to any fanatical and fascist regime anywhere in the world. We see a similar attitude rising around the world: alongside the peoples of the Middle East, not the governments.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled “Sol partiler barışta birleşti” published in BirGün newspaper on June 20, 2025.