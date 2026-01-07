Let coal become a museum heritage On the 35th anniversary of the great miners’ strike and march – Part 4

Ümit Kartoğlu

What strikes me is that Birol Üzmez, the photographer who nailed the spirit of the strike and the march into collective memory, has not a single frame from the moment of return. I ask him whether this was a conscious choice. Birol says that the tension at Deller Bridge had peaked the day before the return. “The women were furious when they couldn’t break through the barricade. I didn’t know that a decision to return would be taken the next day. I found the first vehicle I could and went back to Zonguldak, sealed the negatives in envelopes and sent them off on the bus. I was exhausted, but my mind was still with the convoy. When I woke up in the morning and started looking for a vehicle to go back to Deller, I realized from people’s faces that something had changed. Denizer had announced the return in Mengen. We were shocked. This meant accepting defeat. But sometimes, in war, you have to retreat in order to win. Still, this felt like abandoning all positions, returning with bowed heads. I will never forget it: it was like welcoming soldiers back from war, except there was no applause. I waited at the Miners’ Monument. Camera ready, position taken. But what was I supposed to document? The buses entered the city: women in front, everyone crying. They tried to make victory signs, but their hands were hesitant, drowned in tears… Some women had walked all the way back. I photographed those faces - sad, angry, defeated. And then it was over. There was nothing left to tell. I didn’t send the negatives to my newspaper.” Hearing this only deepened my respect for Birol.

THE EXPERIENCE OF OVERCOMING FEAR

The period in Ankara after the return was one in which the government, by making workers and the union wait, by refusing to meet them or recognize them, seemed to be taking revenge for the march itself. Yet 4 January 1991 was less a march of material gain than a march of dignity.

In the short term, not all demands were met; in the long term, the labor front retreated. But what was recorded that day was this: a city declared with its feet that it refused to be ignored. Perhaps our greatest loss today is how difficult it has become even to imagine such a march. Our greatest gain is that we still possess a memory capable of saying that another kind of society is possible.

Birol says: “There were relative improvements. Zonguldak did not collapse. We learned a great deal: the power of organized action, unity beyond political differences… That, too, is a gain in life. Just like my philosophy of photography: even a moment of defeat tells a story - it deepens resistance.”

Ahmet Öztürk adds: “The fact that we mobilized hundreds of thousands of people, made them walk hundreds of kilometers, occupied the country’s agenda and created an event of global significance, that alone was already a victory. We had proven our legitimacy and made our voices heard around the world. Our real defeat came afterward. Because we failed to use the massive public support and sympathy behind us to restructure the mines, mitigate the social and economic impacts of shrinking the coal basin, and develop integrated, inclusive social policies, the city rapidly turned into a zone of decline.”

Former miner, actor, and founder of the Kömür Karası music group, Fahri Bozbaş, was working as a manager at the Nasaş Aluminum factory in Dilovası during the great Zonguldak strike. He traveled to Zonguldak twice in solidarity. Respecting the decision that outsiders should not enter strike units or join the marching columns, he limited his support to showing himself during city marches, calling out a few words from windows, balconies, and sidewalks.

I ask Fahri what he sees today in the eyes of the younger generation when he sings songs and stages performances each anniversary to keep that day alive through art. Fahri recalls that Efkan Şeşen of Grup Yorum was in Zonguldak throughout the strike, and that the song beginning with the lines “I went down into the mine / so my children could smile” became a hit at the time. “My songs and theater plays about that period only came to light after we returned to work. Kemal Özer’s Madenci, Hamit Kalyoncu’s Mengen’den Yalın Yürek, and Rüştü Yıldırım’s Saldım Yollara were the songs that best captured the strike. The ’68 Strike was their precursor. After the strike, Göçük Mehmet- whom everyone came to know - emerged on stage as an important prototype, humorously narrating economic and political events.”

Fahri says that until about twenty years ago, the performances he created by blending art with the memory of the strike resonated deeply, and he experienced people’s excitement multiplied on stage. Today, however, he laments that this excitement has begun to fade unilaterally: “The negative conditions in the economic and social lives of the public, workers, laborers, young people… this is the greatest absurdity. The confinement of political and civil society organizations to narrow spaces is also a serious deficiency.”

Photo: Birol Üzmez

THE LANGUAGE OF RESPONSIBILITY

he 1992 Kozlu mine disaster, in which 263 miners lost their lives, and the 2014 Soma mine disaster, which claimed the lives of 301 miners, both regarded as the deadliest occupational killings in Türkiye’s history, once again brought subcontracting, production pressure, and inadequate occupational safety measures to the forefront of public debate. Then–Prime Minister Erdoğan, citing mining disasters dating back to the 1800s, said: “These things happen all the time; this is in the nature of the job.”

The discourse of fıtrat (“nature” or “fate”) functions not merely as language but as an ideological tool that defines responsibility. It detaches occupational killings from their technical and political causes and presents them as inevitable acts of fate; it shifts responsibility away from the state and institutions onto individuals, weakening accountability. At the same time, it prevents social mourning from turning into political questioning, replacing anger and demands with calls for patience and acceptance.

“IF DEATH IS IN ITS NATURE, YOU DON’T MAKE PEOPLE DO THAT JOB”

After the Soma disaster in 2014, in which 301 lives were lost, Ümit Kıvanç said: “People are outraged because so many died in Soma. But if they don’t die, is there no problem? What we should be outraged about is that hundreds of people are forced to work there. ‘There will always be people we can force to work there. Accidents happen; some of them will die, of course.’ That’s what ‘it’s in its nature’ really means. If death is in the nature of a job, you don’t make people do that job.”



Can Kartoğlu says: “Coal burns lives. Coal and mines should become museum pieces. No one should say, ‘But it’s a livelihood.’ No one should ask, ‘Where will people in Zonguldak work?’ If only we could break the script, just once. Think. See. Listen. Understand. Be curious. Question. Another energy system, another world is possible. I do not want a world where workers give their lives for a handful of coal.”

Ahmet says that miners, left completely unprotected against the stress, uncertainty, and migration pressure that would result from the end of production, naturally saw no alternative but the continuation of mining. “There simply were no other jobs in a city this size,” he says. “Without serious discussion and sincere programmes, everything said, no matter how true or humane, unfortunately has no real counterpart in life.”

Birol adds: “Coal is what made me Birol Üzmez and you Ümit Kartoğlu. Layer upon layer of galleries formed by mining… a history, a culture. We were all nourished by this; shaped by it; grew up in it. Alternatives were always sought: a university city, tourism… none worked. When Bartın and Karabük split off, resources shrank. I moved to İzmir in 1993. Why? The strike, the Kozlu disaster, municipal strikes… There was no future in Zonguldak. I’m glad I left. My son Ogün, born during the strike, now lives in Italy. If we had stayed, we would have rotted. Just like my philosophy of photography: darkness is where light is born. Even if mining ends, that culture must continue, without crushing people, but illuminating them.”

To me, no defense of human dignity requires a contingency plan. The refusal to accept the forced labor of miners with no other options should be clearly stated as a matter of principle, and it does not require answering the question of what those miners would do if they were not underground.

“They say walk, they say walk, walk toward hunger, they say

The black diamond has become a coffin; if necessary, die, they say”

(Kemal Özer)

Let coal no longer burn lives!