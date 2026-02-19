Let's resist the reactionary darkness together

Politics Service

As reactionary pressures increase day by day, from education to social life, the country's leading figures and progressive forces have come out in support of secularism. Korkut Boratav, Taner Timur, Alaeddin Şenel, Oğuzhan Müftüoğlu, Hayri Kozanoğlu, İlhan Cihaner, Müjde Ar, Ayşe Kulin, Ahmet Telli, Melike Demirağ, Rutkay Aziz, İlkay Akkaya, Şükrü Erbaş, Onur Akın, and others, have signed a document titled ‘We Defend Secularism Together.’

The document responds to recent attacks on secularism, emphasising that "Defending secularism is not a crime. We defend secularism together, we reject the imposition of Sharia law!‘ The signature campaign, which quickly surpassed 10,000 signatures, also received intense interest on social media. It was stated that citizens could sign at ’laikligisavunuyoruz.org’.

COUNTRY UNDER SIEGE

The statement reads, "Our country is under pressure to become “Talibanised” in line with US and Israeli plans and developments in our region. This reactionary attack, led by the US, has become the most pressing threat facing our country. The political Islamist regime, clinging to the US and Trump, is gradually dragging Turkey into the reactionary quagmire of the Middle East. Moves to gradually eliminate secular education, the secular legal system and secular public life have gained momentum. These moves have gone so far as to ignore the calls for secularism rising from society and to punish those who defend the secular republic as ‘criminals’, disregarding the Constitution. Defending secularism is not a crime. We defend secularism together, we reject the imposition of Sharia law! We will not surrender to darkness!"

WE WERE PUNISHED

Meanwhile, the house arrest decision continues for six LEFT Party members targeted by reactionaries for raising a secularism banner against Sharia law. The LEFT Party Central Executive Committee member and lawyer Deniz Demirdöğen, one of the signatories of the statement, assessed what the joint text meant and the house arrest decision for party members.

‘Our country is under a reactionary-fascist siege. The wave created by the Taliban and Al-Qaeda regimes established in the Middle East with US support has now brought our country face to face with an attempt to establish a Sharia-based order,’ said Demirdöğen. "The AKP regime has been systematically attacking secularism and the historical gains of the Republic for years. At this stage, the aim is to completely eliminate the secular and democratic order through the authoritarian and religious regime that has been created. We have never for a moment abandoned the defence of secularism, one of the fundamental struggles of our Revolutionary, Democratic Republic programme. We organised “Secularism Marches” across the country in response to the calls for Sharia and caliphate by reactionary forces. As the LEFT Party, we have resolutely continued the struggle for a secular, democratic and independent country."

Emphasising that "Today, a new step is being taken to suppress the will that stands up for the republic and secularism," Demirdöğen continued: "Six of our party members have been sentenced to house arrest for the words “Against Sharia, Fascism, Darkness; Revolutionary, Democratic, Secular Republic”. This decision is not only directed against our comrades but also constitutes a clear threat to the principle of secularism, which is guaranteed by the constitution.

For the first time in the history of the Republic, those who defend secularism are being punished. An attempt is being made to create judicial pressure on citizens who defend the secular and democratic order. Those who call for Sharia law and attack secular banners and party buildings go unpunished, while those who defend the secular, democratic order are faced with house arrest. However, it should be known that there is strong support for secularism in society. The most concrete evidence of this is the thousands of people who quickly supported the “We Defend Secularism Together” campaign we launched."

Deniz Demirdöğen

WE WILL NOT SURRENDER

Hüseyin Aktaş, a member of SOL Genç who was sentenced to house arrest, said: "Because we defended secularism against Sharia law, I was first detained and then punished with house arrest. I have been under house arrest for days because of this punishment. Meanwhile, those who call for Sharia law, hang banners, and target secularism with slogans like “Long live Sharia” are walking around freely. No action has been taken against them. We do not accept this blatant double standard. We young people are being forced to live in a country where the future is under siege. The pressure is increasing, concerts are being cancelled, and young people who express their opinions are being punished. Defending secularism is not a crime; secularism is an area of freedom for both young people and women. We will defend our struggle for secularism from all corners of the country. Because secularism is not just a matter for today, it is also our tomorrow. We will not surrender to darkness."

REVOLUTIONARY DUTY

Another name under house arrest, Enis Çiçek, Manager of the LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation, made the following assessment: "Defending secularism is not a crime. As part of our party's joint struggle against the rapid spread of Sharia-based, reactionary ideas in education, law, working life and all public spheres, we were detained while hanging banners in our district due to the agitation of a Sharia-based, reactionary individual. With the support of the President's advisor for the Sharia-based, the court ruled for our house arrest. But the Sharia-based are free to roam. This is the current state of this country. For this reason, secularism is a class issue. Therefore, defending secularism against those who attempt to establish a new regime in the country is a human and revolutionary duty."

∗∗∗

ERDOĞAN TARGETS THE DECLARATION

President Erdoğan targeted the ‘We Defend Secularism Together’ declaration at the ‘Governors' Meeting’ programme held at the Palace. Erdoğan said, "We will not tolerate those who want to cast a shadow over the joy of Ramadan with the declarations they publish sowing discord among our people.’ Erdoğan said, ‘While there is no debate on secularism in Turkey, and while the areas of freedom are not restricted in any way, we will never deviate from what we believe to be right, ignoring the ravings of the rabid mob that cannot tolerate our nation freely practising its faith." President Erdoğan later posted the same statements on his social media account regarding the issue.

∗∗∗

MARCH FOR SECULARISM

Citizens will gather in front of the Alsancak Penguen Bookstore in Izmir at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to march in support of secularism. Citizens were called upon to participate in the march, which was announced with the slogan, ‘We will build a free and democratic Turkey.’ The poster features the phrases ‘We Defend Secularism’ and ‘Together on the path to an equal and free future,’ and it was noted that the event is open to all citizens.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Gerici karanlığa birlikte direnelim, published in BirGün newspaper on February 19, 2026.