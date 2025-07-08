Let the Diyanet extinguish the fires

Mustafa Bildircin

Forest fires that broke out in many cities across Turkey could not be extinguished for days. The opposition, arguing that aerial intervention was insufficient to combat the fires that turned tens of thousands of hectares of forest into ashes, asked, ‘Where are the firefighting planes?’ While the debate continued, Diyanet Affairs President Ali Erbaş made a striking statement.

A MAJOR DIFFERENCE FROM THE DİYANET

Erbaş announced on 5 July, while forest fires were still raging in the districts of İzmir, that prayers would be held in all mosques ‘for the forest fires to end as soon as possible.’ The prayer programme announced by Diyanet Affairs President Erbaş was met with the reaction, “Our fight against the fires is now in God’s hands.”

Following the prayer programme held in all mosques across Turkey on 5 July, attention turned to Diyanet’s excessive expenditures. The Directorate of Religious Affairs' 2025 budget of 130 billion 119 million 153 thousand TL is three times the 2025 budget of the General Directorate of Forestry, which is 45 billion 494 million 330 thousand TL.

A similar difference was observed in the expenditures of the institutions between January and May. While the Presidency of Religious Affairs spent 52 billion 310 million 231 thousand TL between January and May 2025, the General Directorate of Forestry spent only 11 billion 657 million 4 thousand TL.

∗∗∗

13 PEOPLE ARRESTED

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç provided information about the suspects detained in connection with the fires. He said that 13 of the 67 suspects had been arrested.

Meanwhile, fires continued to burn in many places. Yesterday, a fire broke out in an olive grove in the Kızılcaköy neighbourhood of the Efeler district of Aydın. Teams dispatched to the area intervened against the flames from the air and on the ground.

In Yoncapınar village, affiliated with Maden district in Elazığ, a wildfire broke out yesterday at noon for an unknown reason. Firefighters were dispatched to the area upon notification. With the support of those in the vicinity, the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yangınları Diyanet söndürsün published in BirGün newspaper on July 8, 2025.