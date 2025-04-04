Let the youth return to school

Following the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and the escalation of protests after his arrest, a total of 316 people most of them young have been imprisoned. Across Turkey, around 2,000 people were taken into custody. Of those, 268 were in İstanbul, 19 in İzmir, 19 in Bursa, 4 in Ankara, 3 in Kocaeli, and 3 in Adana, making a total of 316 arrests.

The majority of those detained are young people, who spent the Şeker Bayram holiday behind bars. These detained youths continue to face numerous rights violations in prison. Yesterday, the İstanbul Provincial Branch of the SOL Party visited those imprisoned in Silivri Prison.

DISCIPLINARY INVESTIGATION IN İZMİR

Sevda Karaca, MP for Antep from the Labour Party (EMEP), visited the detained youths at Menemen Prison in İzmir. Speaking in front of the prison, Karaca recalled the statements made by the young people detained on 26 March, in which they said they were subjected to violence in prison.

She noted that the İzmir Bar Association had already filed an application requesting that camera footage be preserved and an investigation launched. “We have learned that an administrative investigation has been initiated,” she said. “However, we also found out from the young people themselves that they are now facing disciplinary investigations.”

Karaca stated, “While these young people have been subjected to violence, it is unacceptable that they are the ones being targeted with disciplinary action, rather than those who inflicted the violence being investigated and punished.” She called on the Ministry of Justice to act.

30 DETAINEES HAVE SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has drawn attention to the health conditions of those detained. In a statement shared on TTB’s social media account, it was noted that at least 2,000 people were taken into custody, with 300 of them arrested. The post stated: “30 of the detainees have serious health problems.”

The TTB noted that there were reports of flu-like symptoms spreading through the wards and added: “Requests to see a doctor are not being met. Among the detainees, there are serious health issues such as tuberculosis, epilepsy, asthma bronchitis, and heart disease—conditions that require regular medication—as well as trauma-related injuries like eye damage and bone fractures requiring urgent intervention. These patients are not being properly examined, their medications are either not being given at all or are being provided irregularly, and no treatment plans are being put in place. Those with broken glasses are not being supplied with new ones.”

The statement stressed that prison officials who fail to ensure access to healthcare for the detainees are complicit in this violation, and issued the following call: “All authorities are responsible for the health of every individual whose freedom is restricted due to detention or arrest, and for ensuring that all processes are carried out in a manner befitting human dignity. Practices that constitute criminal acts and could lead to irreversible harm must be stopped immediately, and detainees must be granted access to their right to health.”





Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Gençler okula dönsün, published in BirGün newspaper on April 4, 2025.