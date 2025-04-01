Letter from Bilgi University students

Dear BirGün readers,

We greet you from Bilgi University. We, the students, are waging a growing resistance to defend our right to education. Our struggle may have gained momentum following the detention of Ekrem İmamoğlu, but our anger is directed at the government, at politics of fear, and at those who make our lives as students increasingly difficult.

Our anger is against those who have taken our rights away, against the state and corporations shaping our education and living spaces in line with profit motives. Our anger is against being seen not as students, but as sources of profit.

In recent times, the policies implemented at our university by Can Holding have made things even harder for us. Our cafeteria has been taken away, communal spaces destroyed, and shuttle services cancelled. These decisions impose an unjust and harsh life not only on us, but on all our fellow students.

That is why we have built a network of solidarity within our university. By collectivising our campus, we have come together to defend the rights of every single student. We are holding forums, engaging in collective discussions, and generating solutions. We are taking our resistance from campus to the city squares—because we know this is not just our struggle, but the struggle of all students. This is a shared grievance.

And in this struggle, some of our friends have been detained or imprisoned. We see it as our most basic duty to defend the freedom of our friends against those who want to silence our voices and crush our resistance. No student stands alone. Our fight will only grow stronger for each and every one of our detained friends. These acts of repression will not weaken us—on the contrary, they will make us stronger.

Appointed rectors at universities, like the government-appointed trustees in municipalities, disregard the people’s will and interfere in our lives as students. These trustees not only run the universities in line with government interests, but also restrict our right to education and freedom. Just like municipal trustees impose decisions on the people, these rectors isolate us in their own administrations.

Resisting this is everyone’s responsibility. This is not only a struggle for universities, but for all social rights. Together, we are seeking ways to expand our resistance against these assaults on our will.

We will never give up our goal of building a system where everyone’s right to education is respected, where campuses are truly homes for all, and where no student feels alone. Our solidarity grows stronger each day, and our voices grow louder.

This resistance is not limited to our university. It is for all students, for every young person in this country. We will continue to grow this struggle by standing with one another.

Bilgi University Students

Source: Bilgi Üniversitesi’nden mektup var: Baskılarla yılmayacağız