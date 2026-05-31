Letters from inside to outside: Prison as a mirror of Türkiye

İsmail Arı

Today is my 70th day in Sincan Prison. For 70 days, I have been held in prison so that I cannot practise journalism, expose corruption, or report on unlawful acts. I do not know how successful I am, as I cannot see it, but for 70 days I have been struggling to make my voice heard beyond these walls. Although Sincan Prison is not as famous as Silivri (a prison complex often used for high-profile political prisoners), it is, in fact, a mirror of Türkiye. What happens on the outside is reflected in this dungeon.

I have previously written about the cruelty and injustices experienced in this prison. This week, a new "guest" arrived in our ward. The new member of the ward is a 50-year-old CHP delegate. He was elected twice. First, they elected him as a member of the citizens' assembly, and then his fellow party members elected him as a party delegate. Another member of the ward is a vocal and musical artist. This is precisely why I said, "the prison is Türkiye’s mirror."

So, I ask: what are academics, politicians, artists, and journalists doing in prison? Is this the Türkiye that they claim Europe envies? Very close to us, in Sincan F-Type Prison, is another elected Mayor, Tanju Özcan. In prison, the warders who come to the ward call me in two ways. They say either "lawyer visit" or "ministry visit". A "ministry visit" means the visitor is a politician. Approximately a month ago, I was called out like this again. I sat down at a table in a room and began waiting for my guest. About 5 minutes later, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu walked in, and I was highly surprised. I told him, "I am very surprised to see you," because we had never had a face-to-face conversation before. He had only called me twice by phone. One was to congratulate me after I got married, and the other was to ask for a journalist’s telephone number...

From what Kılıçdaroğlu told me—having explicitly stated a month ago that he would accept the absolute nullity—I gathered the following: I understood that by claiming ‘the party congress was bought’, he had never expected to lose the congress and still cannot come to terms with this defeat. Accusing individuals he had appointed as MPs and mayors for years of "theft", he claims he "never reads or follows" news containing "negative" assessments about himself. I do not know how many days in my life I have been this surprised. In fact, for a long while, I could not overcome my astonishment and distress. And after a time, from prison, I followed moment by moment the democratic disgrace occurring at the CHP Headquarters and what Kılıçdaroğlu had caused. Why would a politician who claims to love his country and his people so dearly inflict such harm upon his country and his people?

In the face of all that has happened, I am not hopeless at all. Let no one fall into despair either. As the detained Mayor of Şişli, Resul Emrah Şahan, said: “This country will rise to its feet in a festive atmosphere.” What we are experiencing clearly demonstrates a "great collapse". In this process, those who stand on the right side of history and those who do not are also being revealed.

As I complete my letter sent from the inside to the outside, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my dear wife and companion Dila, to my family, to my colleagues at BirGün, to my friends, and to my precious lawyers who have become very exhausted during this process. If my voice crosses the walls of this dungeon, it is thanks to them. They have been punished even more than I have.

I spent the previous religious holiday in detention, and this holiday in prison. I have been sleeping on the floor for 70 days. The CHP delegate is also sleeping on the floor. It has fallen to our lot to pay the price. Here, I am far away from my beloved family, my friends, and my newspaper. I am behind thick walls. Surely, these days will also pass...

As I finish my letter, I have a call to make. For some time, I have been preparing for my hearing and my defence on 5 June. I am facing a massive unlawfulness and cruelty. On 5 June, do not leave me alone; stand up for your right to receive information, for journalism, and for democracy. I will not only defend myself, but I will also defend journalism. My heartfelt thanks and love to everyone who has amplified my voice during this process. Whichever mountain is sorrowful, I shall continue to be there.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İçeriden dışarıya mektuplar: Cezaevi Türkiye’nin Aynası, published in BirGün newspaper on May 31, 2026.