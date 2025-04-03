Letters from the inside out: “My crime was to share information as I learnt”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Buğra Gökçe*

Hello, my dear friends...

As we all know, we woke up on 18 March with the dark shame of a ‘coup against the future’ that started with the cancellation of the diploma of my beloved President Ekrem İmamoğlu and then the detention of all of us.

In fact, it was not us who should be ashamed. It must be because they have been in power for a long time by saying ‘May Allah not make us ashamed’ to each other, those who had no sense of shame continued to speak and write with a joyful audacity with their media and their slanders that tried to stain our honour, dignity, reputation and life.

However, if I tell you a bit about my own little story, you may have an idea about the extent, dirtiness and shamelessness of this slander and frame-up.

During my police and prosecution investigations, I, like many of my friends, was shown nearly 103 photographs and asked whether I knew them or not. I said that I did not recognise almost anyone in the photographs except our mayor and my colleagues.

Again, like everyone else, I was asked around 20 company names and was asked whether I knew them and whether I had any business relations with them. In these first two questions, I was told, ‘But listen, it is not possible to go back and make corrections’. I stated that I did not know any company and that I did not have any business relations.

Then I was asked about 7 cases; I stated that since 6 of these 7 cases were during the years I was working at Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, it was not possible for me to know anything about them. In the only case during my duty, I stated that I gave my consent to an ‘open tender’ in 2023, and that this was a decision that I should be thanked for rather than considered a crime.

THEY COULDN'T FIND ANY OFFENCE

I made it clear that I resigned from the civil service as of November 2023 and became a local election candidate; therefore, I had neither authority nor duty in practice.

In summary, I clearly stated that I was in another city in 6 of the 7 cases in question, and that I had no responsibility in 1 case other than authorising the open tender, both in the Police testimony and in my statement to the Prosecutor's Office (the Terrorism Prosecutors who took our testimony stated that they were only tasked with taking testimony and that they would forward it to the file prosecutor without expressing an opinion). After this, ‘HTS (Historical Traffic Search) records were shown and it was asked “Explain why you met with the following names in the specified places”. All of the names asked were my colleagues at IBB, especially Ekrem Mayor. To be honest, I barely met with them. I said, ‘We have to meet in order to run the municipality, I don't understand why this is a question’. Among these questions, there was a friend I had seen in custody and got to know during my duty in Izmir, who called me when I came to Istanbul, but I had never met him. I briefly summarised that I thought I had been brought to the police station by mistake.

Obviously, those who took the statement were also a little surprised.

Neither was I asked about any anomaly in my assets or account transactions, nor was I mentioned in a MASAK report, nor was I asked ‘you are accused of doing the following’ in a ‘secret witness’ statement, nor was I asked a single similar question. To summarise, not a single financial flaw or misconduct of mine was found, so no questions were asked.

While the prosecutor's office could have taken our testimony and released us from there, our file was forwarded to the file prosecutor with a request for ‘arrest’ like all other detentions. We were taken to the court in a sleepless, hungry and tired state.

92 names were to be brought in groups of 7-8 people to 12 different judgeships. Exactly 2 minutes before the hearing, the bailiff handed our lawyers a paper showing what we were accused of.

I found out: ‘Being a member of a criminal organisation and taking bribes’.

My head's spinning.

What a criminal organisation, what a bribe...

During my 30 years of public service, as a senior manager who has worked in the public interest without any dishonour, I realised that what was meant as a criminal organisation was my colleagues who won the Istanbul election and were preparing to win the Turkish election. We were working solely for Istanbul and the Republic of Turkey with our colleagues, each more precious than the other. We doubted neither ourselves nor our work. Moreover, we were facing trial with 2 accusations that were never asked or mentioned in the police and prosecutor's office. Moreover, there was not a single piece of evidence related to these two allegations in the file. The judge passed the buck to us without asking any other questions.

We told him everything...

‘If there is evidence, please show it. Please do not make my Cyprus Veteran father turn in his grave, we gave testimony without even knowing what we were accused of. There are records besides our testimonies. The right to defend ourselves has been violated, our reputation is being severely attacked,’ but the judge, who refused to look at us, said, “Please write these down.”

TO HIS ARREST...

After 10 minutes, it was decided to arrest us.

The grounds for the arrest warrant for 6 people were as follows:

‘When the secret witness statements, MASAK reports, HTS records of the suspects, strong suspicion of fleeing and the danger of darkening the evidence are evaluated together, they are arrested...’"

With MASAK Reports, which were not shown to us at any stage of the investigation, and witnesses who were not even known to be real persons, we saw that there was a really flimsy arrest warrant issued against me and people who I believe to be as innocent as I am.

Moreover, I also stated that in the investigation carried out by the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on a criminal complaint regarding my assets, there was a decision of non-prosecution (KYOK) in front of the judge.

Similarly, in the HTS records, there were no calls other than my colleagues in the municipality. Therefore, there was no further questioning on this issue. In other words, there was not a single deficiency or misconduct on my part regarding the 3 main topics that were said to be examined as ‘grounds for arrest’. Just as I had no responsibility, deficiency or misconduct in the 7 cases that were not even mentioned in front of the same judge, but which were asked to me during the interrogation of the Police and the Prosecutor's Office...

In other words, there was not a single flaw, error or criminal offence for 10 different technical issues or interrogation topics up to this point.

The ‘suspicion of fleeing’ part of the justification for the verdict was a separate case for me. On the morning of 19 March, although I was in my lodgings, my house was not raided. Later I learnt that my fiancée's house was raided at a time when she was not at home. The empty house was entered and searched with the help of a locksmith. I expected that if there was a detention order against us, they would come and pick us up from where I work or from our lodgings. However, when no one showed up, we went there ourselves on the second day and said ‘You are looking for us, we are here’ and went through the so-called ‘surrender’ process. Would a person with a suspicion of fleeing come and surrender on their own?

Again, I was in a completely passive position in the ‘evidence obscuring’ part of the justification for the verdict. In other words, if I had taken bribes, my or my relatives' assets should have increased, there should have been a bank transaction or detection. These were not there. As for the evidence of ‘similar title deeds, etc.’, even if we are out, no human being has the chance to darken this evidence. In other words, these 2 grounds of suspicion, as well as the 10 reasons, were not evaluated in our specific circumstances, but were merged into a general decision, and the decision was given in written form.

How easy it is to tarnish and damage the reputation and honour of people and their families... In my own case, I expressed the outrageous accusations and legal baselessness that were fabricated against me.

However, when the television was installed in my room (by the way, Suat Toktaş's room was given to me) and my meetings with my lawyers and deputies began, I learnt that one of the apparatuses of this case explained the reason for my arrest as follows:

‘If you broadcast separate information and data from state data and statistics, you will be taken away like this.’"

RESULT 12-0 IN MY FAVOUR

In fact, this apparatus, whose name is small but which itself is stomach-turning, has tacitly expressed that our shares, the reports we announce, and the words we say are not only displeasing to some people, but also hurt them...

I see that it is not sufficient that all these questions and justifications are empty and groundless for 12/0 in my favour or those who claim them.

We are expected to remain silent, to hide, to obey and not to say anything that the political power's decision-makers dislike.

I understand that I am guilty of spreading information and informing. As much as I can and as much as I have learnt all these years.

My name is not Bahtiyar (means happy in Turkish), but I am very happy in my sense of conscious, very moral, very truthful, exactly as befitting a child of the motherland we inherited from our Atatürk. Down with tyranny, long live freedom!

*Address: Semizkumlar Mh. Marmara Ceza İnfaz Kurumları Kampüsü, 9 Nolu Cezaevi C-69, 34570 Silivri / İstanbul

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İçeriden dışarıya mektuplar: Suçum bilgi paylaşmakmış öğrendiğim kadar published in BirGün newspaper on April 3, 2025.