LGBTQ+ people under siege

Ilayda Sorku

Policies targeting LBGTQ+ people are among the main issues shared by authoritarian and conservative governments around the world.

Governments facing economic crises, growing inequalities, and political legitimacy crises continue to frequently portray LGBTQ+ people as a “threat,” “deviation,” or “element that disrupts social order” in order to reinforce their ideological lines.

In recent years, this hate speech, which authoritarian regimes insist on turning into state policy, has not been limited to rhetoric. It has been institutionalized through laws, judicial regulations, media propaganda, and police interventions. The anti-LGBTQ+ language and regulations, which gained momentum with the AKP's “Year of the Family” rhetoric, are also part of this global trend.

Laws enacted by some European governments under the pretext of “protecting children” or “defending traditional values,” regulations in Africa that result in direct criminalization and severe penalties, and pressure mechanisms that have become state policy in the Middle East are increasingly restricting the public life of LGBTQ+ people.

In Turkey, LGBTQ+ people have long been the target of both political rhetoric and public policies. The language used by those in power, the legal regulations being prepared, and the publication policies of public institutions deepen the institutional dimension of the pressure on LGBTQ+ people, while the banned Pride Marches and police interventions aim to limit public visibility.

TURKEY

Pressure on LBGTQ+ people in Turkey has not been limited to banning marches. Anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda gained momentum with the AKP's “Year of the Family” rhetoric. In recent years, the language used by the AKP government, judicial regulations, and the publication policies of public institutions have directly targeted LGBTQ+ people.

Reports show that hate speech against LGBTQ+ people in Turkey has risen significantly in recent years and that politicians' statements targeting LGBTQ+ people have intensified discrimination.

AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also portrayed LGBTQ+ people as a “threat to the institution of the family” in various speeches. Erdoğan argued that “deviant movements such as LGBTQ+ attack the institution of the family” and said that they “have taken measures and continue to do so” on this issue.

11TH JUDICIAL PACKAGE

One of the initiatives directly targeting LGBTQ+ individuals was the regulation known to the public as the “11th Judicial Package.” The draft text included articles that could criminalize existence.

According to the draft, individuals who “encourage behavior contrary to biological gender” would face prison sentences ranging from one to three years. Additionally, changes to regulations regarding gender affirmation processes were planned, including raising the age limit for surgery from 18 to 25.

The regulation sparked public outcry. LGTBQ+ organizations warned that the provisions in question would criminalize LGTBQ+ identity. Following the backlash, the struggle yielded results, and the provisions concerning LGTBQ+ individuals were removed from the package.

12TH JUDICIAL PACKAGE

Meanwhile, it is expected that the criminal provisions in the 11th Judicial Package, which was withdrawn in response to the backlash, will be brought back to the agenda. According to the draft, anyone wishing to change their gender will have to apply in person to the court to request permission for a gender change. However, in order for permission to be granted, the applicant must be at least 25 years old and unmarried. The age limit in the current law was set at 18.

Accordingly, anyone who performs any medical intervention to change a person's gender in violation of the conditions specified by law will be punished with imprisonment from 3 to 7 years and a judicial fine from 1,000 to 10,000 days. Anyone who undergoes any medical intervention to change their gender contrary to the provisions of the law will be punished with imprisonment from 1 to 3 years. The draft also increases the punishment for those who “publicly display” to 3 years.

According to a report in the pro-government Turkey newspaper on the subject, the draft law includes the following statements: "A person who behaves in a manner contrary to their biological sex at birth and general morality, or who publicly encourages, praises, or promotes such behavior, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of 1 to 3 years. If persons of the same sex hold an engagement or wedding ceremony, they shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of one year and six months to four years."

PUBLIC HATRED

Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric also appeared in publications by public institutions. Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) released a documentary titled “Rainbow Fascism.” The documentary, produced for TRT's digital platform Tabii, targeted the LGBTQ+ movement. TRT General Manager Zahid Sobacı used the phrase “a production that exposes the ideological siege waging war on the institution of the family” in the documentary's promotion.

The LGBTQ+ movement in the country has increased its public visibility over many years. The Pride March, which began in the 2000s, became a practice of action attended by thousands in the mid-2010s. However, following the 13th Istanbul LGBT Pride March in 2015, which police attempted to block for the first time using plastic bullets, pepper spray, and water cannons, Pride Marches were systematically banned in many provinces in subsequent years, and police interventions increased.

***

TURKEY IS NOT ALONE

POLAND

In Poland, anti-LGBTQ+ policies have become significantly stronger, particularly since the conservative Law and Justice Party (PiS) came to power in 2015. Since 2019, some local governments have declared themselves “LGBTQ+ ideology-free zones.” The ruling party has placed rhetoric characterizing the LGBTQ+ movement as “imported from the West” at the center of its political campaigns.

RUSSIA

Russia is one of the countries where such laws are most institutionalized. The regulation, which came into force in 2013 and is known as the “gay propaganda law,” severely limited the visibility of LGBTQ+ people in public spaces. In 2022, the law was expanded to include positive or neutral statements about LGBTQ+ people as “propaganda.” In the country, LGBTQ+ organizations are defined as “terrorist organizations” and “extremist organizations.”

UGANDA

Uganda has adopted one of the world's harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The law, which came into effect in 2023, carries a life sentence. The law even provides for the death penalty for certain situations defined as “aggravated homosexuality.”

GHANA

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation has also been introduced in Ghana. The “Promoting Family Values and Prohibiting LGBT+ Rights” bill, brought before parliament, goes beyond criminalizing same-sex relationships and also targets individuals and organizations that support LGBTQ+ identity. In 2024, Ghana passed a bill making it illegal to identify as LGBTQ+.

SAUDI ARABIA

In Saudi Arabia, same-sex relationships are considered a crime under the penal system based on Sharia law.

AFGHANISTAN

There is no place for LGBTQ+ people in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. A new penal code enacted in 2018 explicitly banned same-sex sexual relations, paving the way for the death penalty.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled LGBTİ+’lar kuşatma altında, published in BirGün newspaper on March 8, 2026.