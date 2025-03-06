Liberals are on stage again

Politics Service

Following PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's call for “laying down arms,” while operations against the opposition continue at full speed, an attempt is being made to create an atmosphere of “spring” in the country. A regime is desired in which the one-man rule fortifies itself, offering Erdoğan a lifelong presidency, rendering elections merely symbolic, and completely stripping institutions—especially the Parliament—of their functions.

The path being taken is one of governance where trustee appointments, operations against CHP politicians, municipalities, and mayors, as well as the judicial crackdown on anyone who speaks out, from artists to citizens in street interviews, are becoming the norm. The palace administration seeks to prolong its power by establishing a system in which not only the main opposition party but also the Gezi Resistance and all segments that refuse to reconcile with the regime are declared the “chief enemies.”

THEY LINED UP

Amid the artificially created atmosphere of "false spring," actors eager to persuade society have once again taken the stage, just as they did in the past. Similar to the 2010 Referendum period, figures who paved the way for the government with the “Yes, But Not Enough” stance are once again targeting those who approach the process critically or with caution. Names such as Ufuk Uras, Hasan Cemal, Cengiz Çandar, Halil Berktay, Yıldıray Oğur, and Mümtazer Türköne have, through their public statements, once again engaged in efforts to manufacture societal consent in Erdoğan’s favour.

Following MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s call regarding Öcalan, Ufuk Uras immediately met with Bahçeli and stated afterward, “A new page can be opened in Turkey.” Hasan Cemal, who has repeatedly asserted that he has no regrets over supporting “Yes, But Not Enough” in 2010, also expressed optimism about the process. Karar columnist Yıldıray Oğur, in his article dated October 28, wrote: “So, in this process, the person whose sincerity and credibility should be questioned is not Bahçeli. Those who are not prejudiced can see that while Bahçeli is extending a hand, DEM Party, in contrast, is clenching its fist with clear statements that it does not belong to them.”

DEM Party MP Cengiz Çandar, speaking to İlke TV after attending the Erbil Forum, claimed that the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq plays a "facilitating" role in the peace process initiated in Turkey, emphasizing the desire for a peaceful resolution.

CRITICISM OF THE LEFT

Speaking to Ruşen Çakır on Medyascope, Mümtazer Türköne stated, "It has recently been noticed that Devlet Bey is an extraordinarily modest and gentlemanly man." Meanwhile, Halil Berktay accused the Turkish left of fetishizing violence. In his article on Serbesiyet, Berktay wrote:

"The truth is that long before this latest fifty-year-old Kurdish movement even emerged, the Turkish left itself escalated the fetishization of revolution and revolutionary violence over the years. This obsession stemmed from various sources. On one hand, the youth movements that emerged in the early 1960s and later other mass movements were immediately drawn into a spiral of violence. If we look for excuses, we can find many. Of course, there will be provocations. The issue is to avoid falling into provocation."

Berktay concluded his remarks by saying: "The result is well known. The Turkish left was defeated and crushed in 1971. It was defeated and crushed again in 1980. It was over. All its negativities were inherited by the newly emerging Kurdish movement."

The fact that the laying down of arms and the elimination of violence would be an extremely positive development for the people is undeniable. However, it must also not be forgotten that democracy will not come, nor will any outcome beneficial to the people emerge, under a one-man regime that denies the existence of the Kurdish issue, initiates daily operations, and seeks to silence the opposition through judicial repression.

Source: Liberaller yine sahnede