Life sustained through debt

Havva Gümüşkaya

Credit card use has risen further during the period of high interest rates and high inflation. Basic needs are now met only with credit cards. As low-income households use their cards to ‘roll over’ their debt, the number of cards they hold rises and the debt balance swells.

In particular, spending made with individual credit cards shows a striking increase in non-instalment spending for daily needs. According to BRSA data for the week of 7 November, 1 trillion 610 billion liras of individual credit card debt consisted of non-instalment spending and 939 billion liras of instalment spending. Non-instalment spending rose by 47 percent compared with the same period last year.

When Mehmet Şimşek became Minister of Treasury and Finance in June 2023, 403.4 billion liras of individual credit card debt consisted of non-instalment spending and 390.4 billion liras of instalment spending. In roughly two and a half years, non-instalment spending increased fourfold.

BANK CARDS BEATEN 5 TO 1

Large sections of society struggling to get by now try to cover all spending, from basic needs to bills, with credit cards. In September, spending made with credit cards was five times that made with bank cards. According to Interbank Card Centre data, credit card spending reached 1 trillion 848 billion liras, compared with 359 billion liras in payments with bank cards. About 25 percent of this credit card spending consisted of market and food spending.

The crisis of not being able to pay debts increases the ratio of receivables under follow-up in individual credit cards. Bad debt in individual credit cards reached 115 billion 236 million liras. This amount had been 46 billion 855 million liras in the same period last year. Over the past year, bad individual credit card debts rose 2.5 times.

∗∗∗

WAGES FAIL TO KEEP UP WITH FOOD PRICES

Food prices continue to rise each month, making shopping without debt impossible. Hunger and poverty line data announced by different institutions again reveal the rise. Most recently yesterday, Birleşik Metal-İş Sınıf Araştırmaları Merkezi (BİSAM) shared hunger and poverty line data for October. The hunger line, expressing the monthly food spending needed for a four-person family to eat healthily and adequately, rose to 26,925 liras, exceeding the minimum wage by almost 5,000 liras. The poverty line, which includes essential spending such as education, health, housing, entertainment, heating and transport, reached 93,135 liras. This amount is more than four times the minimum wage. According to BİSAM, the cost of living alone reached 43,000 liras.

According to BİSAM data, daily food spending was at least 898 liras, of which 297 liras went to dairy products and 227 liras went to meat, eggs and pulses. Daily spending for the bread and pasta group was 123.74 liras.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yaşamı borçla döndürme düzeni, published in BirGün newspaper on November 14, 2025.