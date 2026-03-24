Livelihood burden rises as consumer confidence falls

Economy Service

The government’s attempts to cover up the economic crisis it created are not having an effect on citizens. Citizens, forced to bear the burden of the crisis, cannot regain confidence in the economy.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (TCMB) released consumer confidence index data for March.

The index, which stood at 85.7 in February, declined this month to 85.0. Calculated on a scale of 0 to 200, the index considers 100 as the neutral value. Values below 100 indicate a negative outlook on the economy, while values above 100 reflect an optimistic outlook.

The index for households’ current financial situation remained at a pessimistic level of 72.8. Households’ expectations regarding their financial situation over the next year also declined this month. Accordingly, citizens do not expect economic conditions to improve over the next 12 months. Expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months also fell sharply from 81.4 in February to 79.1 in March. The public’s willingness to spend on durable goods declined from 103.2 to 102.7.

The people, impoverished by the regime, have once again demonstrated their lack of trust in this government. Citizens struggling with hunger and poverty are now lining up for stale bread. While stale bread sold for 6 lira at a market in Ankara has drawn criticism, the cost of living continues to rise.

The hunger and poverty data for March, released by the Research and Development unit (KAMU-AR) of the United Public Sector Workers’ Confederation (Birleşik Kamu-İş), drew attention. According to KAMU-AR, the hunger threshold—the amount required for a family of four to maintain a healthy diet—rose by 1,856 TL from the previous month to 35,819 TL.

STARVATION IS WORSENING

The poverty line, which covers basic needs beyond food, reached 106,826 TL with a monthly increase of 3,009 TL. The report emphasized that figures are expected to rise further in the coming months, particularly due to the escalation of tensions between Israel, the U.S., and Iran triggering energy price hikes.

While the minimum wage remains 7,744 TL below KAMU-AR’s starvation line, the gap between the lowest pension and the starvation line stands at 15,819 TL.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Geçim yükü arttı, güven geriliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 24, 2026.