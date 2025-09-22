Living standards have hit rock bottom

Economy Service

From economy to security, the deteriorating conditions in the country do not offer a good standard of living to social groups, especially pensioners.

In the Global Pension Report, in which the research company Global Intelligence Unit ranks the countries that promise the highest social welfare for pensioners, Turkey ranked 33rd among 44 countries.

Portugal topped the list, which was compiled using sub-parameters such as quality of life, tax system and social security. Portugal was followed by Mauritius, Spain, Uruguay, Austria and Italy. Greece ranked 12th, Argentina 18th and France 21st. Countries such as Ecuador, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Seychelles and Nicaragua outperformed Turkey.

The country's position in the sub-indices that make up the list was noteworthy.

Turkey ranked last in the ‘Safety and Integration Index,’ which reflects safety in social life. Austria ranked first in this index, followed by Portugal in second place and Slovenia in third. Countries such as Mexico and Colombia, often associated with cartel violence and mafia structures, also ranked ahead of Turkey on the list.

Meanwhile, Turkey also ranked behind countries such as Ecuador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Namibia, and Zambia.

BEHIND NAMIBIA IN QUALITY OF LIFE

Turkey ranked 28th in the ‘Quality of Life Index’. According to the index, the five countries with the highest quality of life were Spain, Portugal, France, Austria and Argentina. Countries such as Colombia, Morocco, Paraguay, Mexico, Seychelles, Namibia, Chile and Thailand were again ahead of Turkey on the list. According to the index, the five countries with the lowest quality of life, from worst to best, were Cambodia, Laos, Zambia, Guatemala and Indonesia.

The only parameter in which Turkey ranked high among the indices was the ‘Economic Index’. In this index, which ranks countries with higher purchasing power due to the devaluation of their currencies on global markets, Turkey ranked 5th. North Macedonia topped the index, followed by Nicaragua in second place, the Philippines in third, and Panama in fourth. Countries using the euro, one of the most valuable currencies, filled the bottom ranks of the index. Austria ranked 41st, France 40th, Italy 39th, and Spain 38th. Similarly, Greece, also in the eurozone, ranked 34th.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yaşam standartları en dibi gördü, published in BirGün newspaper on September 22, 2025.