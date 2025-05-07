Loss in hazelnuts reaches 100%: April frost brings crop to the brink of collapse

The agricultural frost that occurred in April has brought hazelnut production to the verge of collapse. Şemsi Bayraktar, President of the Union of Turkish Chambers of Agriculture (TZOB), visited hazelnut orchards in Altınordu, Ordu. Highlighting that hazelnuts — the most important source of livelihood in the Black Sea region — have been severely affected by the frost, Bayraktar stated, “Across the entire Black Sea, especially in high-altitude areas, damage in hazelnut orchards ranges from 70% to as much as 100%.”

Bayraktar noted that hazelnuts generate $2.35 billion in annual export revenue, but now face substantial losses. “When we observe the situation on the ground, we see that production figures will significantly drop. We are expecting output to fall well below earlier forecasts. Sadly, this will also lower our export revenues this year,” he said. “It’s now impossible for producers to earn any income from these orchards this year. And since they cannot make money, they won’t be able to repay their debts to banks or agricultural credit cooperatives. These debts must be restructured.”

He added that producers urgently need fresh capital: “They are fighting for survival, trying to support their families. Believe me, these orchards require even more care now,” he concluded.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Fındıkta kayıp % 100’ü buluyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 7, 2025.