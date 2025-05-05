Low-income citizens are practically working just to pay interest

Havva Gümüşkaya

As the cost of living continues to rise and citizens’ incomes fall short, many have turned to credit despite its high cost. The interest they pay on both credit cards and personal loans has surged. The era of high interest rates has led to record increases in banks' interest income from loans and credit cards.

As of March, the interest income banks earned from loans reached 1.146 trillion lira. The interest citizens paid on personal loans and credit card debts to banks grew exponentially due to both high interest rates and increasing debt. Interest income from personal loans rose by 51.7% compared to the same period last year, reaching 158.9 billion lira, while interest income from credit card debts increased by 53%, reaching 108 billion lira. In the January–March period, total interest income banks earned from personal loans and credit cards amounted to 266.9 billion lira.

In this period, 23.3% of the interest income banks earned from loans came from interest charged on citizens’ debts.

While the problem of defaulted loans is growing, the increase in interest income from non-performing loans is also striking. As of March, interest income from non-performing loans reached 20.4 billion lira. This figure was 8.6 billion lira in the same period last year.

Banks completed the first quarter of this year with a net profit of 216.1 billion lira. The sector’s profit increased by 35% compared to the same period last year. During this period, the profits of public banks rose by 74.3% to 86.7 billion lira, while profits of domestic private and foreign-capital banks increased by 17.3%, reaching 129.4 billion lira.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Dar gelirli adeta faiz için çalışıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 5, 2025.