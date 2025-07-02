Lynching attempt backed by the state

The violent assault with stones and sticks on LeMan, carried out by a group of Islamists, triggered public outcry. While it was emphasised that the attack had government backing, law enforcement’s inadequate response also drew criticism. The slogans chanted during the attack “Long live sharia”, “We will burn this building” stood out as explicit assaults on secularism.

In its issue dated 26 June 2025, LeMan published a cartoon featuring two figures named Muhammed and Musa greeting each other with “Selamün Aleyküm” and “Aleyhem Shalom” against a backdrop of a bombed-out Middle Eastern city. After this cartoon began circulating on social media on 30 June, it became a target especially among Islamist circles.

Groups claiming the cartoon depicted Prophet Muhammad argued that depicting prophets is a sin in Islam and targeted LeMan as a result.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation against the magazine on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” and “publicly insulting religious values.” Arrest warrants were issued for the cartoonist, the magazine’s publisher, editor-in-chief, managing editor, business manager and two graphic designers; four were taken into custody.

Attack on the magazine and its venues:

Following the investigation, LeMan’s headquarters in Beyoğlu was attacked at night by a large group wielding stones and sticks. The attackers shouted slogans such as “Kemalist dogs will pay” and “Long live sharia” while performing evening prayers on İstiklal Avenue. At the same time, LeMan Kültür, the magazine’s entertainment venue in Bakırköy, was also attacked.

After the gatherings, the Beyoğlu District Governor’s Office banned all demonstrations and assemblies in the district for one day. In line with this decision, the İstanbul Governor’s Office closed the Taksim and Şişhane metro stations, as well as the F1 funicular line, until further notice.

“WE REFERENCED OPPRESSED MUSLIM PEOPLE”

In response to criticism, LeMan issued a statement saying, “The cartoonist intended to highlight the legitimacy of oppressed Muslim people by referencing a Muslim killed in Israeli attacks. There was never any intention to insult religious values.” Editor-in-chief Tuncay Akgün also stated, “The cartoon had nothing to do with the Prophet Muhammad. We would never take such a risk.”

Speaking to France-based news agency AFP, Akgün clarified that the cartoon did not depict the Prophet. He said: “In this work, the name Muhammed was used for a Muslim imagined to have died in Israel’s bombardments on Gaza. Over 200 million people in the Islamic world are named Muhammed. This cartoon has nothing to do with the Prophet. We would never take such a risk!”

THEY CONTINUED TARGETING

President Tayyip Erdoğan accused LeMan at the AKP’s Extended Provincial Chairs Meeting, stating, “This is incitement disguised as satire, a clear provocation.” Speaking at his party’s group meeting, MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli also said, “I believe it is important to prepare an action plan against the threat of Islamophobia.”

EFFORTS TO CONSOLIDATE THE REGIME

Academic Yavuz Çobanoğlu shared his analysis with BirGün, stating that the government is trying to consolidate the regime it has built. “We must view these kinds of incidents of social violence as results of the localisation policies chosen under the new regime. The roots of these policies go back to the 12 September 1980 military coup, which altered the country’s trajectory. Many implementations, from attempts to position religion as a counterweight to the working class to the Green Belt Project, paved the way to the present.”

Çobanoğlu continued: “In a political space ideologically built on deep tensions, any act, object, person or idea can suddenly trigger social violence. The potential for violence among political groups of all kinds in the country must not be underestimated. While Turkey’s modern political tensions span over 150 years, the social problems brought by localisation over the past 40 years, together with the new regime’s attempts at consolidation, carry the potential to bring even newer problems.”

Noting that political power in Turkish political culture is primarily based on pleasing one's own base, Çobanoğlu concluded:

“This sustains the impression of strength while also reinforcing the image of standing by one’s supporters. One of the AKP government’s most notable abilities has been to turn every social event, positive or negative into a political gain. That’s why the events around LeMan may be turned into political capital. Everyone must respond to linguistic domination by producing a new political language and strong discourse around it, defend it wherever they stand, and spread it.”

PREPARING THE GROUND FOR NEW MASSACRES

The Islamist attack on LeMan drew harsh criticism from politicians and democratic civil society organisations.

• CHP leader Özgür Özel: “I will not tolerate disrespect towards the Prophet Muhammad, but I also won’t remain silent in the face of a lynching based on something that didn’t happen. Everyone must know where they stand. Any outcome from this may lead to what we saw on 2 July—the anniversary of the Madımak Massacre. What those who savagely targeted the victims of Madımak and called them ‘godless and faithless’ made this country experience is clear. I urge everyone to be calm, rational and to stand in the right place.”

• LEFT Party: Declared their support for LeMan, stating that the attack was carried out with slogans calling for burning and death. The party’s statement said, “We will never surrender our country to reactionary darkness.”

• Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP): Called the attack the work of a “government-backed, bigoted mob.” The party stressed the need for law enforcement to take action against the attackers and ensure public safety. TİP called on government officials to stop making statements that legitimise such assaults and warned against allowing conditions that could lead to new massacres ahead of the 2 July Sivas Massacre anniversary.

• Communist Party of Turkey (TKP): Stated that the attack revealed “an expression of hatred towards secularism and the republic” days before the anniversary of 2 July. TKP condemned the silence of law enforcement in the face of anti-republican Islamist actions while they violently suppress legitimate protests. “Our response to the government legitimising this action through inaction will be to strengthen the fight for the republic and secularism in all spheres.”

• Labour Party MP İskender Bayhan: Harshly criticised Family Minister Mahinur Özdemir and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. He accused them of inciting provocation by targeting LeMan and enabling the cartoonist’s arrest. “The terror created on İstiklal Avenue with chants of ‘we want sharia’ proves who was emboldened by their statements,” said Bayhan, who condemned the lynching attempt and stressed that the slogans and attacks can never be justified. He underlined the importance of democratic rights and true secularism.

• Contemporary Lawyers Association, İstanbul Branch: Declared, “We will continue our fight against a judiciary operating on political orders, the whitewashing of torture, attacks on press and expression freedoms, and the legitimisation of jihadist violence. We call on the public, professional organisations and democratic circles to stand in solidarity and expand the resistance against these fascist attacks.”

X ACCOUNT BLOCKED

Following its website, the satire magazine LeMan also had its X (formerly Twitter) account blocked after being targeted over claims that it published a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad. The ban was imposed on the grounds of “protecting national security and public order.” İstanbul’s 5th Criminal Court of Peace, upon request from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), had already blocked access to the domain leman.com.tr. The same court has now ordered a block on the account @lemandergisi.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Devlet eliyle linç girişimi, published in BirGün newspaper on July 2, 2025.