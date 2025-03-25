Major student gathering in İstanbul: Tens of thousands march to Şişli Municipality

The protests sparked by the detention of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with numerous political and business figures, continue following the court's decision to remand 48 individuals in custody.

Today at 5:00 p.m., tens of thousands of university students gathered in Maçka Park in response to a call by the İstanbul Universities Coordination. After assembling there, the students began marching to the trustee-appointed Şişli Municipality.

After gathering in Maçka, the students began their march towards the trustee-appointed Şişli Municipality.

At 19:15, as tens of thousands of students reached Şişli, local residents showed their support by coming out onto their balconies.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Following the arrest of Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan within the scope of the ‘city reconciliation’ investigation, Şişli District Governor Cevdet Ertürkmen was appointed as a trustee to Şişli Municipality on March 23. In a statement released by the Ministry of Interior, it was reported that Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, who was arrested on charges of ‘aiding PKK/KCK terrorist organisation’, was suspended from office ‘as a temporary measure’ on the grounds of Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 47 of the Municipal Law. In this context, the Ministry noted that Şişli District Governor Cevdet Ertürkmen was appointed as the Acting Mayor of Şişli Municipality by the Governorship of İstanbul in accordance with Articles 45 and 46 of the Municipality Law No. 5393.