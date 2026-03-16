March 19 as an example of lawfare: Tactics, strategies, and political impacts

Ayşegül Kars Kaynar

In discussions about democratic regression and the rise of new authoritarian regimes, it is emphasized that authoritarians learn from one another and create similar pathways to extend their power. “Lawfare” (I will leave the issue of translating the term “lawfare” into Turkish for a future article) and, in particular, its judicial form, has apparently succeeded in becoming one of these common pathways.

Accordingly, strong candidates who would challenge the incumbent government in elections are disqualified from running through investigations and convictions timed to coincide with critical periods. Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015, preventing him from participating in the 2018 general elections.

In Brazil, Lula da Silva was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison on corruption charges in 2017, and was barred from running in the general elections held in October 2018. In Pakistan, the leader of the main opposition party, Shahbaz Sharif, was arrested on corruption charges shortly before the 2018 national elections and sentenced to ten years in prison. In Ecuador, a criminal investigation was launched against presidential candidate Andrés Arauz Galarza ahead of the 2021 elections. In Tunisia, at least eight opposition candidates were arrested or convicted ahead of the 2024 elections. Prominent figure Abir Musi was sentenced to two years in prison. Turkey was added to this list when Ekrem İmamoğlu, the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, was disqualified from the race on March 18, 2025, following the revocation of his diploma, and was arrested the very next day.

In what is termed a “judicial coup,” legal techniques have taken on the nature of war tactics, and filing criminal charges has become a strategy to attack a political rival. As can be observed in the international examples mentioned above, the unchanging characteristics of this process include the special appointment of judges and prosecutors, the initiation of investigations at “significant” times, and the normalization of detention as a standard measure. The aim is not merely to politically neutralize the rival in elections (by discrediting them to reduce their social support and expel them from the political arena), but also to bring about the rival’s legal demise (by stripping them of their eligibility to run for office or perform their duties).

The term “legal coup,” despite containing the word “law,” has no connection to legality; in fact, the essence of this phenomenon is anti-legal. Judicial legal coups are not a judicial practice either. The goal of uncovering the truth—which forms the foundation of a trial—has, at times, faded away along with legality; what remains is merely judicial bureaucracy. For these cases begin with the assertion, “This man must go”—a phrase attributed to N

azi leader Joseph Goebbels—and proceed from the individual to the crime, and from the crime to the indictment.

LEGAL TACTICS AND STRATEGIES USED ON MARCH 19

In the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case in which İmamoğlu is being tried, typical legal tactics—seen in classic examples of judicial coups in the international literature—were employed. The most notable of these are briefly as follows:

• CHOSING THE BATTLEFIELD AND FORUM

The selection of a specific judicial or administrative body to produce the desired outcome of a judicial coup is referred to as “selection of the battlefield.” While the Supreme Election Board (YSK) served as this battlefield in the 2019 local elections in Istanbul, following the 2024 local elections, the judicial coup took on a judicial form and was transferred to criminal courts. The defining characteristic of the judicial coup is that lawsuits filed against political opponents repeatedly end up before the same judge or prosecutor under various legal pretexts. This situation, known as forum selection and derived from private international law, does not occur spontaneously; instead, the principle of the natural judge is violated, and judicial authority is deliberately restructured. Indeed, the operations targeting municipalities under CHP administration on October 30, 2024, began after Akın Gürlek was appointed as the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor on October 8, 2024, and the statements from the confidential witnesses forming the basis of the Aziz İhsan Aktaş investigation were taken after this appointment.

• CHARGES LACKING A FACTUAL BASIS AND EVIDENCE BASED ON HEARSAY

The charges in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) indictment are not supported by material evidence but rely largely on the statements of confidential witnesses. Most are hypothetical, speculative, contain obvious inaccuracies, or concern actions that are not actually criminal. There are a total of fifteen confidential witnesses in the case. For seventeen defendants, there is no evidence other than the statements of confidential witnesses. Some confidential witnesses have explicitly stated that they have no direct knowledge of the alleged crimes.

• INFORMANTS (ACTIVE REPENTANTS)

In Turkish Criminal Law, “active repentance” refers to the reduction of a criminal’s sentence in exchange for their reporting other perpetrators and providing evidence against them. Evidence provided by informants is considered legally problematic because the promise of a reduced sentence encourages false confessions or baseless accusations. It has been reported in the media that 42 suspects in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Case applied for leniency, and 39 of them were released. The most well-known informant is Aziz İhsan Aktaş. Aktaş’s statements lie behind the expansion of the corruption investigation nationwide to municipalities under CHP administration. The statements of another informant, Hüseyin Gün, also led to İmamoğlu’s second arrest on espionage charges.

• PRE-TRIAL DETENTION

During the March 19 process, the measure of pre-trial detention was applied and extended disproportionately—without sufficient justification, without presenting any evidence supporting the risk of suspects fleeing or interfering with the case, and disregarding lighter measures such as travel bans or house arrest—thus effectively becoming the norm. In the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case, 105 out of 402 suspects are being tried while in custody. As reported in the media, detention has been used as a bargaining tool; the promise of release has become a mechanism of pressure to extract confessions. The chain of arrests-informant recruitment-new arrests constitutes the core strategy of the March 19 judicial coup.

• VERTICAL AND HORIZONTAL EXCESSIVE CHARGING

Vertical excessive charging occurs when the charge is more severe than the actual event; the imposed sentence is not commensurate with the gravity of the act. This is evident in the defamation cases filed against İmamoğlu, where both imprisonment and a political ban are sought. For example, in the “Fool Case,” İmamoğlu received two prison terms and a four-year political ban in December 2022. Additionally, in July 2025, he was sentenced to one year in prison and a political ban for his remarks criticizing Gürlek.

Horizontal over-prosecution, on the other hand, involves charging a single act with multiple criminal counts. This includes bringing various charges—such as corruption, leading a criminal organization for profit, money laundering, accepting bribes, fraud, and abuse of office—against the same act. In the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) case alone, İmamoğlu is being tried on 143 separate charges. Prosecutors have sought prison sentences ranging from 849 to 2,430 years, and the court has noted that hearing all 143 charges could take approximately 12 years.

• THE POLITICAL IMPACT OF THE LEGAL COUP

The ultimate goal of the practice of the legal coup targeting opposition leaders is social change. The legal coup is a long-term struggle for social transformation carried out through the strategic mobilization of technical tools of criminal law. As seen in both the Lula da Silva and İmamoğlu cases, preventing an opposition leader from participating in elections or holding public office is not merely an intervention in an individual’s political career; it means rendering the multiparty system and political participation meaningless, undermining the foundation of representative politics, and relinquishing even the last remaining element of democratic governance—competitive elections. For this reason, the impact of the March 19 legal coup on the political regime has been described as a shift toward de-electoralization or hegemonic authoritarianism. While accurate, this observation remains descriptive and superficial; let us conclude by noting the following: When the ongoing de-electoralization combines with the already established de-constitutionalization and de-parliamentarization, it is clear that the cumulative effect of the March 19 process is not limited to the political regime. The state in Turkey is changing, and the debate over the state calls us not only to discuss legality, the rule of law, representative mechanisms, and elections, but also their legitimacy, sovereignty, and constituent power.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Lawfare Örneği Olarak 19 Mart-I: Taktikler, stratejiler ve siyasi etkileri, published in BirGün newspaper on March 15, 2026.