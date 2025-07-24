Mass rally from LEFT Party in Artvin: We will build a free and equal country

The LEFT Party Şavşat District Organisation held a mass rally on the 46th anniversary of the events that took place in Şavşat on 23 July 1979, known in history as the “Şavşat Massacre.” Thousands of citizens attended the rally, held under the theme “Labour, People, Nature.” The march started at the Şavşat Bus Station and ended at Şavşat Square. Citizens gathered in the square commemorated the pain of the past and once again voiced their determination to fight together against the oppression and injustices perpetuated today by the Palace regime.

LEFT Party Central Committee member Alper Taş began his speech by recalling that five beloved people lost their lives in the massacre that took place in Şavşat 46 years ago. He stated that this massacre was part of a special operation that paved the way for the 12 September coup, and pointed out that revolutionaries continued to lose their lives under repression, exploitation and violence during and after the 12 September period.

Taş noted that those who fought against the system of price hikes, oppression and exploitation in the past are now facing similar conditions, and that it is time to demand accountability for injustice, inequality and unfairness. He said, “Not only people, but nature and all living beings are disregarded. The attacks on forests, olive groves, water sources and highlands continue at full speed with the mining law in Parliament.”

Emphasising that Turkey and the world are in crisis, he said, “The culprit of this fire is the imperialist capitalist system. The solution lies in changing this regime.”

Taş underlined that these attacks are no different from the massacres of the past and that they stem from the same mentality, stating that the massacres in Şavşat, Maraş and Sivas are rooted in the same source as today’s destruction of nature.

Reminding that revolutionaries were murdered before 12 September for standing against the exploitation of people and labour, Taş added that today, alongside labour, nature is also being exploited. “Being a revolutionary means resisting the cruelty of the oppressor,” he said, and declared that as the revolutionary people of Şavşat, they are determined to protect their living spaces, forests, waters and highlands. Emphasising that this is a time for resistance and that the current climate is one of resistance, he said “Long live our organised struggle.”

THE STRUGGLE WILL GROW

LEFT Party Şavşat District Chair Ebabekir Keskin, in his speech, highlighted the importance of defending nature, forests, water and mines. He stated that the country has been plunged into darkness under a one-man regime, a sultanate, and has been handed over to religious cults. He added that one ministry is in the hands of one cult, another in the hands of another.

Keskin said that with the Health Minister owning private hospitals, the Trade Minister owning trade businesses and the Education Minister owning private schools, they have even stripped the word “national” of its meaning. “They are handing over all public domains to monopolistic capital. We never said ‘yes’ to this and we never will,” he said.

Keskin noted that what has been stolen from the state and the people can be reclaimed through struggle, but that if there is no struggle, what has been lost will not return. He said rivers and mines are being targeted, some handed symbolically to local collaborators, most handed over to monopolistic capital. Forests are being ruthlessly cut down, scientific and technical methods have been abandoned, and entire valleys are being completely cleared, causing landslides with examples seen everywhere. Keskin stated that 74 percent of Artvin is under mining licence, declared they will fight with determination, and demanded that mining companies leave Artvin.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti Artvin’den tüm ülkeye seslendi: Özgür ve eşit bir ülkeyi kuracağız, published in BirGün newspaper on July 24, 2025.