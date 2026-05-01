May Day cordon in Mecidiyeköy: Water cannons deployed

1 May The police’s extraordinary cordon continues in Mecidiyeköy, where democratic mass organisations led by the Taksim Initiative have called for a gathering at 11.00.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced yesterday that, with the exception of Kadıköy Pier Square and Kartal Square, no May Day celebrations would be permitted in the city, and had implemented a series of bans.

However, some trade unions, political parties and democratic mass organisations, noting that Taksim Square is the May Day Square and that this has been confirmed by a Constitutional Court ruling, announced their decision to gather at Mecidiyeköy Square.

The 1 May Taksim Initiative, along with some political parties and trade unions, announced that they would gather at Mecidiyeköy at 11:00.

The police have also implemented similar security measures in Mecidiyeköy as those taken in Taksim and the surrounding area. Water cannon vehicles have been deployed at vantage points overlooking the square, barriers have been erected, and extraordinary security measures have been put in place. The Istanbul Governor’s Office has also closed some roads in the area to traffic.

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DETENTIONS FOR THOSE ATTEMPTING TO MARCH TO TAKSIM

In Beşiktaş, 37 members of the People’s Liberation Party were detained, whilst in Mecidiyeköy, approximately 20 people were detained.

Photo: ANKA

Despite the ban on gathering at Taksim Square, political parties and democratic mass organisations announcing their intention to march to the square are encountering police obstruction, with all surrounding roads blocked by barricades and water cannons.

Members of the People’s Liberation Party (HKP) attempting to march from Beşiktaş to Taksim were prevented by police intervention.

During the police intervention, 37 HKP members were detained.

In Mecidiyeköy Square, which was under police cordon, approximately 20 people attempting to march to Taksim Square whilst chanting slogans were detained.

80 PEOPLE DETAINED

The Istanbul Branch of the Association of Contemporary Lawyers (ÇHD) announced that, as of 10.50 am, the total number of detentions in Istanbul had reached approximately 80 people.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Taksim'e yürümek isteyenlere gözaltı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 1, 2026.