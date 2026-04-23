May Day’s venue remains unchanged

Ebru Çelik

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK), the Confederation of Public Employees' Trade Unions (KESK), the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB), and the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) gathered at the Kadıköy Pier in Istanbul ahead of May Day to issue a press statement. Numerous union members and representatives of political parties attended the statement.

TAKSIM IS THE DESTINATION FOR MAY DAY

Speaking at the event, DİSK General President Arzu Çerkezoğlu emphasized that Taksim Square is the historical and symbolic destination for May Day.

Çerkezoğlu stated, “When May 1 is mentioned, the eyes of not only Turkey but the entire world are on Istanbul. And in Istanbul, the address is Taksim. This is a historical, social, and legal reality. Neither the 1977 massacre, nor the coup eras, nor the bans that have persisted for years have been able to change this reality.”

“BAN IS UNLAWFUL”

Reacting to the Taksim ban, Çerkezoğlu said, “The political authority is blatantly disregarding the law and the constitution by keeping Taksim off-limits despite the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court. Yet history, society, and the law have long converged on a common point: Taksim is the square of May 1st.”

“LET’S UNITE, LET’S CHANGE”

Emphasizing the struggle, Çerkezoğlu said, “We have been organizing May Day events in this country for years. Sometimes we were detained for marching to Taksim; other times we won other squares. But we have not given up on this resolve.

“Our call for May 1, 2026, is clear: The workers, laborers, women, and youth of this country possess the power to liberate both Taksim and May 1. Therefore, let’s unite and bring about change,” he said.

“DARKNESS DISPERSES ONLY THROUGH STRUGGLE”

Aydan Adanur Usta, Secretary of the TMMOB Istanbul Provincial Coordination Council, highlighted the historical significance of May 1 and the current situation in the country during her speech.

Usta said, “We are marking May 1—the day of labor that weaves every aspect of life thread by thread—at a historic turning point. Our country has long been in the grip of pitch-black darkness. As lawlessness is turned into a form of governance, democracy is suffering severe wounds, and the sense of justice is being eroded.”

“NOT A STRUGGLE FOR SURVIVAL, BUT A STRUGGLE FOR EXISTENCE”

Referring to the effects of the economic crisis, Usta said, “For engineers, architects, and urban planners, the economic crisis has gone beyond being merely a struggle for survival; it has turned into a struggle for existence. As our degrees lose their value, unemployment and insecurity are becoming widespread.”

Usta emphasized that the bleak picture in the country is not a matter of fate, stating that an equal, free, and just order can be established through the power of labor and science. Usta added, “This darkness can only be changed through organized struggle.”

“PUBLIC HEALTH IS UNDER THREAT”

Dr. Benan Koyuncu from the Istanbul Medical Association also drew attention to the crisis in the healthcare sector.

Koyuncu said, “Even if the ruling party tries to silence us, we won’t allow it. We saw this once again in the association elections. Doctors took a stand in favor of their own class.”

“THIS SYSTEM WILL CHANGE”

Emphasizing that economic conditions directly impact public health, Koyuncu said, “In a place where the minimum wage is 28,000 lira and rents reach 20,000 lira, it is impossible for people to allocate a budget for health, food, or cultural needs. In such an environment, we cannot speak of public health.

“But we know this system will change. The struggle of workers and laborers proves this. Long live May 1st,” he said.

Following the statement, a May 1st declaration was distributed in the region.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled 1 Mayıs'ın meydanı değişmez, published in BirGün newspaper on April 23, 2026.