Mayor İmamoğlu at Çağlayan Courthouse: Testimony Underway

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu appeared at the Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan this morning to testify in two separate investigations against him. The proceedings took an unexpected turn when the prosecutor assigned to his case was replaced just hours before his testimony, according to journalist İsmail Saymaz.

STRONG POLITICAL SUPPORT

İmamoğlu came to İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan to testify on the grounds of his statements about Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek and his remarks about expert Satılmış Büyükcanayakın.

As İmamoğlu entered the courthouse at 10:20 AM, a large crowd gathered outside, joined by political allies, including Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş. In a statement, Yavaş emphasized the importance of judicial independence, warning that political interference in legal matters could erode investor confidence and economic stability.

Source: İBB Başkanı İmamoğlu Çağlayan'da: İfade işlemi başladı