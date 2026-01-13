MediaCat has published its selection: The best headlines of the year are once again from BirGün

Journalists Ahmet Yeşiltepe, Barış Pehlivan, Elif Ergu Demiral, Faruk Bildirici, Mehmet Y. Yılmaz, Nilay Örnek, Timur Soykan; BirGün Newspaper Publication Coordinator Yaşar Aydın; Hürriyet Newspaper Kelebek Supplement Publication Coordinator Arzu Akbaş Zor; Capital Magazine Publication Director Sedef Seçkin Büyük; MediaCat Editor-in-Chief Pelin Özkan; aRthuR İstanbul founder and CCO Can Faga; Salt Director Deniz Ova; Photographer Dilan Bozyel; İstanbul Bilgi University International Relations Department Faculty Member Prof. Dr. Emre Erdoğan; Artist Eren Su Kibele Yarman; Director and Content Producer İlker Canikligil; Visual Communication Designer Mahir Akkoyun; Designer Özge Güven and Graphic Designer Utku Lomlu.

The winners this year were seven newspaper headlines, one of which was selected as ‘Headline of the Year,’ and three magazine covers, one of which was selected as ‘Magazine Cover of the Year,’ which best distinguished between ‘reporting the news’ and ‘making history,’ combining aesthetic concerns with journalistic reflexes.

As in previous years, BirGün's headlines dominated the selection. BirGün's women's page dated 8 March 2025 was deemed worthy of the headline of the year award.

Four of the seven best headlines were also BirGün headlines.

The newspaper headlines and magazine covers featured in MediaCat's selection are as follows:

Headline of the Year

Headlines of the year from BirGün