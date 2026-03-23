Message from our arrested reporter İsmail Arı: “Journalism will prevail”

Our reporter İsmail Arı, who was detained in Tokat while visiting family and later brought to Ankara where he was arrested, has sent a message to citizens from prison.

Arı, who was taken to Sincan Prison following his arrest, stated in a message sent from there: “The moment I was detained during my family visit, I realized they had broken my pen. They’ve been trying to arrest me for the past year. In other words, the wolf had already decided to devour the lamb.”

“THOSE WHO ARRESTED ME COMMITTED A CRIME”

“But I will not remain silent. Those who arrested me committed a crime,” said Arı, calling in his message for journalists and good journalism to be defended.

“Journalism will prevail,” said our reporter İsmail Arı. His message reads as follows:

"The moment I was detained during a family visit, I realized they had broken my pen. They’ve been trying to arrest me for the past year. In other words, the wolf had already decided to devour the lamb.

But I won’t stay silent. Those who arrested me committed a crime.

Stand up for journalists and good journalism.

Greetings to everyone.

Journalism will prevail!

Imprisoned Journalist İsmail Arı"