Metal workers will resist

Labour Service

Negotiations on the MESS Group Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement in the private sector, fell short of meeting the demands and expectations of approximately 150,000 metal workers. The negotiations, which began on 13 October, resulted in employers once again imposing a meagre wage increase on metal workers. While the workers' expectations were ignored by MESS, the unions began to announce their action plans in response to the offer, stating that they would not accept the poverty wage increase imposed on the workers. United Metal Workers, speaking out against the poverty wage, shared their action plans, stating that they would use the power derived from production.

In a statement signed by the United Metal Workers' Union General Management Board, it was recalled that the negotiations for the 2025-2017 MESS Group Labour Agreement, conducted for the labour and dignity of metal workers, ended in disagreement due to the employer union MESS's insistence on low wages and attacks on acquired rights.

OUR RIGHTS ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE

The statement said, "MESS has made a pay rise offer that is below even the official inflation rate and is out of touch with reality. This offer is clearly a joke on the metalworkers' labour. We now expect a new offer from the employer that meets our fair and realistic demands. Otherwise, our struggle will continue to grow under any circumstances, without any obstacles. What we demand is our right, and we will definitely get these rights. Long live the honourable struggle of metal workers!‘ They listed their action plan against the imposition of misery as follows:

• ’On Thursday, 8 December, we will use all our strength to stop production for 1 hour in all shifts and march into the factories.

• On Sunday, 21 December, there will be mass participation from all factories and branches where we are organised against MESS's impositions and low wage policy in the rally organised by our confederation DİSK in Gebze with the demand for ‘Justice in Taxation, Justice in Income’.

• On Thursday, 25 December, our power derived from production will be utilised for one hour across all shifts.

• Throughout the week beginning Monday, 22 December, badges bearing our demands will be worn.

• On Wednesday, 24 December, our Executive Board will convene to reassess developments and adopt new action decisions.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Metal işçisi direnecek, published in BirGün newspaper on December 16, 2025.