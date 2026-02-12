Metal workers without a pay rise for a year say “strike”

Ebru Çelik

At the Totomak factory, where Birleşik Metal-İş Union is organised and the collective bargaining process is ongoing, workers decided to strike after the employer offered a 21% pay rise. At the factory in the Izmir Çiğli Atatürk Organised Industrial Zone, a strike will begin on 26 February if no agreement is reached.

While negotiations continue at the MESS Group collective bargaining table, which concerns 150,000 metal workers, Totamak withdrew, resigning from its union. The employer then sat down at the bargaining table with Birleşik Metal-İş and imposed destitution on 160 workers with a 21% increase.

In a statement after no agreement was reached, Birleşik Metal-İş announced that it would go on strike if the employer does not come forward with a compromise by 26 February. Speaking to BirGün, Birleşik Metal-İş Izmir Branch Chair Evren Aktürk said they did not want the matter to drag on until 26 February and that they were seeking a compromise from the employer before going on strike.

OUR AIM IS TO RESOLVE IT AT THE TABLE

Aktürk summed up the process as follows: “Totamak was a member of the MESS group in the metal sector. But while negotiations were ongoing, the company decided to leave MESS and resigned from its union. Of course, some time passed there. Afterwards it wanted to sit down with us one-to-one. After sitting down with us one-to-one, we still could not create a basis for an agreement. Last year the company carried out a mass layoff; close to 200 of our members had to leave their jobs with severance pay, notice pay and a bonus arrangement. In other words, economic conditions are affecting the company as well, but on the other hand our members have not received a wage increase since March 2025. Within this realism, we sat down with the employer, held negotiations and meetings, but we could not find a basis for an agreement. As a result of the assessment we made with our members, we decided to implement a strike on 26 February. Of course, our aim is still for the collective agreement to conclude with an agreement at the table without a strike. We are waiting to hear from the company on this too. We are expecting an offer that our members can discuss and internalise.”

Stating that the demands of the 160 workers are the same as those of other metal workers, Aktürk finally said: “Because the process here started with the MESS group collective agreement, our members see the rates signed in the MESS group collective agreement today as more acceptable. But here the company management also wants the effective date, which is 1 September 2025, to be 1 January 2026. There is a blockage on these two issues. If we overcome these, we believe we will reach a certain point.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bir senedir zamsızlar metal işçisi ‘grev’ diyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 12, 2026.