METU workers on strike: No negotiation, no work

Havva Gümüşkaya

Workers who are members of TEZ-KOOP-İŞ at Middle East Technical University (METU) have launched a strike. They set up a strike tent in front of the rectorate, demanding decent living conditions and fair wages, emphasising that their demands remain unmet despite the signing of the Public Framework Protocol.

Speaking at the press statement held in front of the rectorate, Ankara Branch No. 2 President Mustafa Özgen said, “The government has ignored the demands of public workers. The protocol that has been signed is far from rescuing public workers and their families from poverty. It must be stated clearly: the Public Framework Protocol is by no means a gain for public workers.”

Özgen continued, “As long as our labour is not properly compensated, we will not produce services. We will continue our strike until working conditions worthy of human dignity are provided.”

He underlined that they are not backing down from the strike decision despite the protocol having been signed: “Because this protocol is one that forces public workers to accept malaria in order to avoid death. Because collective bargaining is not just about six-monthly wage increases. Because there is still no table where we can negotiate the administrative clauses and discuss our working conditions. If the protocol belongs to the government, the right to collective bargaining belongs to us.”

Addressing METU’s administration, Özgen said, “METU is a whole, with its academics, civil servants, students and workers. Every component of METU deserves the right to live and work in dignity. METU workers must be paid fairly for their labour.”

Although the Public Framework Protocol was signed, METU workers decided to go on strike due to the lack of collective bargaining at the workplace level and the failure to negotiate administrative and social clauses. Among their demands is a regulation of weekly leave to include both Saturday and Sunday.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ODTÜ işçileri grevde: Müzakere yoksa grev var, published in BirGün newspaper on August 7, 2025.