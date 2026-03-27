Million-dollar informants

Mustafa Bildircin

The Court of Auditors, scrutinising the financial accounts of the Revenue Administration, identified a striking item of expenditure. The auditors, having determined that the payments made under the heading «Informant petitions» were of an exorbitant amount, began to investigate the question: «Could the informant and complaint mechanism be being used for purposes other than its intended one?»

Following the investigations, it was determined that some individuals had been paid informant bonuses on multiple occasions, and that even bankrupt legal entities had been reported under the pretext of “not paying taxes”.

In response to the Court of Auditors’ findings, the Revenue Administration (GİB) issued assessments admitting that the reporting and complaint mechanism had been abused. In the Authority’s report dated January 2024, it stated that the misuse of the reporting mechanism had become a threat.

RECORD PAYOUT

The financial statements announced by the Ministry on 25 March 2026 also revealed that no lessons had been learnt from the warnings and findings. It was learned that the GİB, which paid a total of 22,398,978 TL in reporting bonuses to 160 informants in 2024, had also loosened the purse strings in 2025. According to the GİB’s data, a total of 12,091,892 TL in whistleblower rewards was paid to 142 individuals who made reports in 2025. The total amount of whistleblower reward payments made between 2018 and 2025 was calculated at 104,103,423 TL.

STRIKING INCREASE

The increase in reward payments made by the Revenue Administration to whistleblowers over the years has also drawn attention. Accordingly, the whistleblower reward payments, which stood at 6,396,266 TL in 2018, were as follows for the 2019–2024 period:

2019: 12,300,000 TL

2020: 12,074,000 TL

2021: 11,618,000 TL

2022: 12,390,000 TL

2023: 14,832,000 TL

2024: 22,398,000 TL

2025: 12,091,000 TL

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LIKE A PROFESSION

Audits of GİB’s financial accounts also reveal the mechanism’s ineffectiveness. Whilst it has been established that informant activities have been turned into a profession by certain individuals, it is noted that informant bonuses were paid to some individuals more than once during the year. Furthermore, it is stated that there are a large number of unfounded reports among the complaints, and that even bankrupt legal entities were reported under the pretext of “not paying tax”, solely for the sake of the bonus.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Milyonluk muhbirler, published in BirGün newspaper on March 27, 2026.