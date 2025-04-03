Millions boycotted the regime

Politics Service

The siege that began with the 19 March coup attempt has witnessed the resistance of millions. From the very first day, the public voiced their reaction in universities, on the streets, and in public squares and showed through the boycott that they would not give up the struggle.

Initially, millions boycotted brands known to have ties with the government. Yesterday, they took it a step further with a nationwide one-day general boycott. In many cities and districts, markets and shops were left empty, and entertainment venues remained closed.

Panicked, the government tried with all its might to suppress the boycott and intimidate the people. AKP MPs, ministers, and loyalists rushed to visit shops, markets, and stores. RTÜK threatened TV channels over their coverage of the boycott calls. While those calling for a boycott on social media were threatened with investigations, the millions stood firm in their decision.

The boycott was not only a reaction to unlawful practices. Millions worn down by the burden of the economic crisis, young people robbed of their future, women, and pensioners forced to live on poverty wages stood up against the regime’s impoverishing, repressive, and reactionary policies. The government's fear of the boycott is rooted in both economic and political reasons.

THE PEOPLE BECOMING A POLITICAL SUBJECT STRUCK FEAR

One of the key reasons that pushed the government into a state of anxiety and panic was undoubtedly the possibility of the boycott becoming permanent. In many Balkan countries, consumer boycotts held twice a week have managed to make an impact. Fearing a broad, mass boycott movement in Turkey that could extend over a long period, the government mobilised all its resources to suppress it. The prospect of an extended boycott and its economic repercussions have alarmed the regime.

The most critical aspect of the boycott, however, is without doubt the people becoming the political subject. Since 19 March, the government has been confronted with a wave of popular opposition it never anticipated. The unlawful imprisonment of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, his close team, and other mayors became an outlet for the rage millions had been storing up against the regime. The energy accumulating at the grassroots erupted into a powerful quake of dissent.

This wave of social opposition, supported not only by grassroots movements but also by the parliamentary opposition — especially the main opposition party — unveiled a new way of doing politics. It broke down the old formulas that reduced politics to mere representation, confined it to group meetings, and turned it into a stage performance by a narrow minority.

Millions who, through their own will, activated the power stemming from consumption, became the regime’s worst nightmare. Let us recall the panic the government experienced in just the last 48 hours:

Prosecutors launch investigation into boycott calls. The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an ex officio investigation against those making boycott calls. Shortly after the announcement from the Prosecutor’s Office, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat stated: “Those who have suffered financial loss in their business due to boycott calls may file compensation lawsuits.”

AKP senior figures were gathered on TV broadcasts. Within an hour, five high-level AKP officials joined the live broadcast on A Haber. Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç, and Minister of Industry Fatih Kacır all participated in the programme to respond to the boycott calls.

In an attempt to break the nationwide economic boycott, Minister Ömer Bolat went shopping and shared photos of himself carrying shopping bags on social media, stating: “Today is the day to protect the national economy.”

Pro-government union Eğitim-Bir-Sen sent a message to its members urging them to report individuals spreading the boycott call. The union called for informants, requesting screenshots and full names of social media users posting about the boycott to be sent via email.

RTÜK President Ebubekir Şahin targeted boycott calls in a social media post, stating: “Channels and broadcasts supporting the boycott are being monitored by our evaluation experts, and the necessary steps will be taken.”

Presidential advisor Mehmet Uçum once again attempted to link the protests to “imperialism.” Regarding the current consumer boycott, he claimed on social media platform X: “The centres inciting protests in Turkey are organising demonstrations in the US on April 5.”

Aybüke Pusat, who played the character Neslihan in TRT’s TV series Teşkilat, made a boycott call on her Instagram account. Shortly after her post, she was targeted by pro-government figures and was removed from the cast of the series.

Support for Pusat’s post came from Ali Aydın, screenwriter of TRT Tabii platform’s Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rûmi series. It was later announced that this series had also been removed from the platform.

Source: Milyonlar rejimi boykot etti