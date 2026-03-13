Millions of children go to school hungry

The deepening economic crisis resulting from the palace regime's economic policies is causing millions of children to go to school hungry. The ‘World School Meals Day,’ celebrated worldwide in the second week of March, was marked by Education Minister Yusuf Tekin's ‘Ramadan Circular,’ which teaches children about hunger. Minister Tekin, who responded to the demand for one free meal with ‘there are no resources,’ continues his controversial policies while turning a deaf ear to all the demands of students and parents.

While Minister Tekin remains in the headlines with his recent statements targeting secularism, he fails to mention that 7 million 39 thousand children are experiencing hunger at African levels, 6.7 million children under the age of 15 are unable to meet their protein needs, and one in three children does not have access to adequate nutrition.

WORLD LEADER

In a statement by the Secretariat of the Turkey School Meals Coalition, it was noted that the 113 member countries of the International School Meals Coalition have called for the urgent improvement and expansion of school meal programmes to ensure that every child has access to a healthy and nutritious meal at school by 2030. The statement included the following: “Turkey has the highest rate of students who have not been able to eat at least once a week for the last 30 days due to lack of money for food, at 19.2 per cent among 37 OECD countries. This is not just an issue of individual poverty; it is a structural problem that directly affects equal opportunities in education and children's rights to health and development. Hunger is one of the quietest but most destructive barriers to learning. Even if a child's right to education exists on paper, it is effectively suspended when they enter the classroom on an empty stomach."

FREE AND HEALTHY MEALS

Calculations show that providing one free meal to approximately 15 million children in state schools, from pre-school to the end of secondary school, would account for only 1.5 per cent of public expenditure in 2025. The following demands were listed in the bulletin published on 12 March, World School Meals Day:

• Every child's access to free, healthy and safe school meals and clean water every day should be made a permanent public policy.

• The programme should be removed from being a seasonal social assistance tool.

• Instead of income-based, discriminatory and stigmatising models, a universal system covering all state schools should be established.

• School meal policy should be addressed in an integrated manner with education, health, social protection, local agriculture and climate policies.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Milyonlarca çocuk okula aç gidiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 13, 2026.