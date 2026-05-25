Miners enter the holiday with empty pockets

Ebru Çelik

Bağımsız Maden-İş (Independent Miners' Union) announced that workers at Özşen Mining, which operates in the Uzunköprü district of Edirne under the authority of former AKP Tekirdağ Provincial Deputy Chairman Bekir Kiremitçi, have launched a resistance after not receiving their overtime pay for nearly a year and their wages since February. Calling for support, the mine workers announced that on the 6th day of their resistance, they will march from Kavacık village to Uzunköprü Atatürk Square today at 10.00, and from Keşan Paşayiğit village to Cumhuriyet Square tomorrow at the same hour, demanding the receipt of all their backdated, usurped rights, an end to mobbing practiced at the mine, an increase in occupational safety measures, and the reinstatement of 21 dismissed miners.

Başaran Aksu, an Organising Specialist for Bağımsız Maden-İş, stated that the enterprise declared a concordat in November, and the resistance was initiated after 300 employees went without overtime pay for a year and wages since February. Aksu said that 300 workers would spend both Ramadan holiday and Eid al-Adha with empty pockets.

‘WE PRODUCED THE COAL BUT COULD NOT GET OUR DUE’

"The three concordat commissioners appointed to the file have not provided any information to the workers since November, have not held any written or oral meetings, nor have they taken the opinions of workers individually or displayed an attitude of supervising this process. The institution that should normally protect the rights of workers through such procedures is currently the concordat commission. They have not done so either. The employer has also promised every week, saying 'I will pay', but it has not been paid for months," said Aksu, conveying the process, and mentioned that 21 workers leading the resistance were also dismissed during this period.

Stating that they will carry out the marches today and tomorrow due to the banks being open in line with the demand for the payment of their rights, Aksu continued his speech as follows: "The employer says they cannot make a payment before 12 June and that they have no money. They tell the workers, 'If you work, if you produce coal, we can pay your money.' And the workers say: 'We worked for 80 days, we produced coal, yet we still could not get our money.' We do not believe anymore that we will earn if we produce coal. For this reason, our fellow workers did not accept the employer's words and insisted on resistance."

MINERS UNABLE TO PAY RENT FOR MONTHS

Ferdi Yalılı, who has been working at Özşen Mining for 5 years, stated that approximately 95 per cent of the 300 workers employed at the coal mine live in rented accommodation but have been unable to pay their rent for months. Stating that his father is a cancer patient and he cannot afford the hospital expenses, Yalılı said, "300 workers entered one holiday with hungry bellies; now we will enter this holiday too with empty pockets and hungry bellies. No one can pay their rent or put pocket money into their child's pocket." Conveying that during the resistance, a colleague's child could not spend the pocket money given to them because their father could not receive his salary, Yalılı stated that whilst some of the landlords of the renting workers told them they must vacate the houses and that the wage situation did not concern them, others said, "You haven't received your salary, so it's fine if you don't pay this month."

RIGHTS OF MIGRANT WORKERS USURPED

Expressing that approximately 90 per cent of the 300 workers employed at Özşen Mining migrated to Edirne as internal migrant workers from provinces like Batman, Nevşehir, Erzurum and Niğde to earn money, but instead of earning money, their labour was usurped, Yalılı said that he was participating in a resistance for the first time, and even though they have no money in their pockets, they are in great solidarity with the workers and their families.

"For the first time, I have seen a community of workers acting together in this way. Like a family, with spouses, children, fathers... This is the first time such a thing has happened. We tried to do it before, but we dispersed. This time no one is dispersing; everyone is determined. Being united makes us strong. If one falls, the other tries to lift them up," said Yalılı, concluding his speech with a call: "Today, we will march for our rights earned with the sweat of our brow. My only wish is for authorised persons to give support and stand behind us. We want nothing other than our rights, and we expect the entire public to support our resistance. We will win by resisting."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Madenci bayrama cebi boş giriyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 25, 2026.