Miners on the road to Ankara again: Talks with the Ministry of the Interior have begun

News Centre

Doruk Mining workers have decided to take action once again, citing the non-fulfilment of promises made as a result of talks held between government representatives, company executives, and worker representatives on 28 April.

The miners are currently in Beypazarı to travel to Ankara. Gökay Çakır, the President of the Independent Mining Workers' Union, and 6 mine workers are holding talks with officials from the Ministry of the Interior.

"EVEN IF YOU HAVE THEM CANCELLED A HUNDRED TIMES, WE WILL COME"

In a statement made from the official social media account of the Independent Mining Workers' Union, it was alleged that the buses allocated by Beypazarı Municipality for the Doruk Mining workers who were to travel from Beypazarı to Ankara were cancelled as a result of "pressure exerted by the government and the police force".

Following this, a statement regarding the cancellations noted: "Today, for the 3rd time, the buses we secured for the miners to reach Ankara have been cancelled through threats of fines by the police and the government. Even if you have them cancelled a hundred times, we will come. Instead of dealing with buses, fines, and threats, give us our usurped rights."

"A DE FACTO BLOCKADE IS BEING ESTABLISHED TO PREVENT MINERS FROM REACHING ANKARA"

The union shared that security forces are carrying out large-scale checkpoints and identity checks in Beypazarı and Ayaş. Sharing that every passing vehicle is being stopped, the union stated: "A de facto blockade is being established to prevent the miners from reaching Ankara. The aim is not to allow the passage of even a single miner who has set off for their rights. Do not deal with these things. Either declare us slaves, or give us our rights! We will arrive in Ankara. Speak up, Turkey."

WHAT WERE THE WORKERS' DEMANDS? Doruk Mining workers list all their demands, including receivables dating back to before the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) handover, as follows: The payment of unpaid salaries, along with bonuses, annual leave, and union rights,The payment of severance packages to all workers dismissed before and after the TMSF handover, regardless of whether they filed a lawsuit,The abolition of the unpaid leave practice implemented upon employees against their will,The provision of a working environment in compliance with occupational health and safety regulations,The reinstatement of workers dismissed due to trade union activities,The nationalisation of the mine and the safeguarding of job security.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Madenciler yeniden Ankara yolunda: İçişleri Bakanlığı ile görüşme başladı, published in BirGün newspaper on June 1, 2026.