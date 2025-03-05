Minimum wage eroded by 1,640 TL in two months!

According to the report by the Research Centre of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK-AR), the minimum wage lost 1,640 TL in value against inflation in the first two months of the year.

DİSK-AR’s monthly "Wage Loss Monitoring Report" was published today, focusing on the cumulative losses experienced in January and February.

In the statement accompanying the report, it was emphasized that "the total loss caused by inflation in workers' wages, civil servant salaries, and pensions has reached massive proportions."

DEDUCTION AND INFLATION LOSS REACH 5,541 TL

According to the report, inflation cost labour incomes at least 101.198 billion TL in the first two months of 2025. During January and February, the minimum wage eroded by 1,640 TL due to inflation.

The total deduction and inflation loss for minimum wage earners during this period amounted to 5,541 TL. Additionally, for a worker earning 1.5 times the minimum wage, one-quarter of their salary was lost to taxes, deductions, and inflation before even reaching their pocket. A worker earning three times the minimum wage experienced an inflation loss of 4,399 TL in January and February.

PUBLIC SECTOR WAGE LOSSES

The March 2025 report also highlights the cumulative income losses for workers, civil servants, and retirees due to inflation. In January and February 2025, the 2-month official inflation of 7.42 percent announced by TURKSTAT in January and February, the total loss in labour incomes in 2 months was at least 101 billion TL. In January and February 2025, the loss in workers' wages caused by the 2-month official inflation was calculated as 55.8 billion TL, while the loss in civil servant salaries was 22.6 billion TL and the loss in pensions was 22.8 billion TL. The total loss in labour income for 2 months was calculated as at least 101.2 billion TL.

