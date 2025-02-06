Minimum Wage Eroded by 5% in One Month Amid 42.12% Inflation

As inflation and the cost of living rise, wage erosion and poverty deepen. The Research Centre of the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK-AR) published a report detailing wage erosion in January due to inflation. According to DİSK-AR's ‘Wage Losses Monitoring Report’, in the first month of the year, the minimum wage lost 1,112 liras against inflation.

According to the inflation data announced by TURKSTAT on Monday, consumer prices increased by 5.03% in the first month of the year compared to the previous month. Annual consumer inflation was recorded as 42.12% in January. The net minimum wage for the new year was set at 22,104 TL.

EVEN ACCORDING TO TURKSTAT, THE LOSS IS ENORMOUS

The report states that the total loss in labour income for workers, civil servants, and pensioners due to inflation amounts to at least 70 billion liras. It also highlights that tax policies disproportionately burden low-income earners, further reducing their earnings. As comprehensive data is lacking, TURKSTAT figures were used as a reference.

Accordingly, it was stated that the total loss in labour incomes caused by the inflation measured by TURKSTAT as 5.03 percent in January was 69.8 billion TL. In the same period, the loss of inflation in workers' wages was calculated as 37.7 billion TL, while the loss in civil servants' salaries was calculated as 17.7 billion TL and the loss in pensions was calculated as 14.3 billion TL.

WORSENING EVERYDAY

According to TURKSTAT's Income Distribution Statistics series, in recent years, the average monthly net income of wage and daily wage earners in Turkey has been 1.7 to 1.8 times the minimum wage. The report examines wage losses for those earning 1.5 and 2 times the minimum wage.

As of January, the net wage obtained from the gross 39 thousand 8 liras was 31 thousand 400 liras. The report revealed that 7,608 liras of the wage went to taxes and deductions. In addition, when the monthly inflation loss of 5.03 % was taken into consideration, it was stated that the remaining real wage decreased to 29 thousand 821 liras.

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE REPORT:

The January inflation loss of an employee earning three times the minimum wage is close to 3 thousand liras.

One fourth of the wage of 31 thousand 400 liras, which is 1.5 times the minimum wage, was lost to taxes, deductions and inflation even before reaching of the workers’ pocket.

The minimum wage lost 1,112 liras against inflation before workers even received it.

The loss of the minimum wage in January and inflation exceeds 5 thousand liras.

Source: Asgari ücret bir ayda %5 eridi