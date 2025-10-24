Minimum wage female workers in chain stores: Workers do not trust the commission

Bilge Su Yıldırım

The process of determining the minimum wage for 2026 began with this week's Tripartite Consultative Council meeting, but workers are not hopeful. With Türk-İş, the only confederation authorised to represent workers, announcing that it will not sit at the table, unless there is a change in the commission's structure, no one will represent the workers opposite the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Turkish Confederation of Employer Unions (TİSK). Workers, meanwhile, express their lack of confidence in the commission.

I NO LONGER BELIEVE THE ECONOMY WILL IMPROVE

Minimum wage workers speaking to BirGün emphasised that they do not believe the negotiations will result in a pay rise sufficient for a decent standard of living. A female worker at the large cosmetics chain Watsons stated that she had completely lost hope that the economy would improve, saying:

"I have been working for this company for seven years. If I didn't need the severance pay I will receive, I would leave today. We work at least 45 hours a week and only get 22,000 lira in return, plus maybe 2,000 lira in bonuses. The state deducts 5,000 lira from what I earn in tax anyway. Whatever is left is what I get. We work on our feet all day, organising the shelves, rearranging them, placing new product deliveries, dealing with the cash register... We tried to unionise, but I think the company somehow prevented that. We joined with demands like getting double pay every two months and having a half-hour tea and coffee break. We didn't ask for much, really. We were quite hopeful, but it didn't happen. In an 8.5-hour shift, we have no rest time except for a one-hour lunch break. If we want to smoke a cigarette, we're at the mercy of the store manager. The shop is as small as a box, with no windows or glass, and it's suffocating. I don't feel happy at all. I'm not hopeful either. I don't think they'll give a proper raise to the minimum wage, but even if they did, I don't believe anything will improve anymore. The economy is so bad that whatever we earn disappears in two days anyway. I used to do my grocery shopping with the thousand lira on my meal card, but now it's not enough to fill the basket. Prices immediately catch up with the pay rise they give us. I'm still in my twenties, but I can't look to the future with hope. All I feel is exhaustion and weariness."

WAGE INCREASES CANNOT COMPETE WITH PRICE INCREASES

A female worker at Gratis, another major cosmetics chain, said: "Whatever we earn, we try to pay off our debts immediately. We try to pay off one credit card with another credit card. We get into more debt trying to pay off our debts. I don't think it's possible to do anything else in this economy. No matter how much of a raise we get, I no longer believe this bottleneck will pass or that the crisis will end.‘ Two female workers at D'S Damat said, ’We constantly wonder if this is really what our work is worth. We can't make ends meet; who can? They removed the mid-year increases to the minimum wage. Our salaries aren't updated mid-year, but prices are updated every week. What will happen? They give us a 15-20 per cent raise at most, but the prices of our most basic necessities are constantly doubling or tripling. Now there’s an investigation committee, a table will be set up, but we have no faith that it will yield a result in our favour. It’s the same every year. It’s as if everything is just getting worse and worse.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emekçi, komisyona güven duymuyor, published in BirGün newspaper on October 24, 2025.